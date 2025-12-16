Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Full Squad: Complete DC Players List, Auction Buys, Retentions & Purse Details

Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with a clear objective: fine-tune an already competitive core after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season. With a starting purse of ₹21.80 crore, DC made selective moves rather than wholesale changes, focusing on experience, balance and finishing strength.
The franchise was also the first team to raise the paddle at the auction, setting the tone early in the bidding.
Delhi Capitals’ Auction Strategy for IPL 2026
Instead of aggressive spending, the Delhi Capitals adopted a measured approach at the auction table. The management prioritised proven international batters who could add composure to the middle order while retaining a strong Indian core across departments.
Ahead of the auction, DC released several senior players, including Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, signalling a shift toward recalibration rather than rebuilding.
Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 Auction
Delhi Capitals made two signings during the mini-auction, both acquired at base price without bidding competition:
David Miller – ₹2 crore
Ben Duckett – ₹2 crore
Miller brings vast IPL experience and finishing ability, while Duckett adds left-handed top-order flexibility, especially against spin.
Delhi Capitals Retained Players Ahead of IPL 2026
DC retained a well-balanced squad featuring leadership, pace, spin and explosive batting:
Retained & Core Players
Axar Patel (Captain)
KL Rahul
Tristan Stubbs
Karun Nair
Sameer Rizvi
Abishek Porel
Ashutosh Sharma
Vipraj Nigam
Madhav Tiwari
Tripurana Vijay
Ajay Mandal
Kuldeep Yadav
Mitchell Starc
T Natarajan
Mukesh Kumar
Dushmantha Chameera
Traded In
Nitish Rana (from Rajasthan Royals)
Players Released by Delhi Capitals Before Auction
The franchise released several names to free up purse space and slots:
Faf du Plessis
Jake Fraser-McGurk
Donovan Ferreira (traded to RR)
Sediqullah Atal
Manvanth Kumar
Mohit Sharma
Darshan Nalkande
Delhi Capitals Full Squad for IPL 2026
DC IPL 2026 Squad
Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, David Miller, Ben Duckett
Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Auction Summary
Purse Remaining: ₹17.80 crore
Total Slots Remaining: 6
Overseas Slots Remaining: 3
With a settled spin attack led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, and a potent pace unit featuring Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan, Delhi Capitals now appear focused on adding depth rather than star power. The coming season could hinge on how effectively the new batting additions complement an otherwise well-rounded squad.
Also Read:
Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained
Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy
Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy