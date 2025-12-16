Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Full Squad: Complete DC Players List, Auction Buys, Retentions & Purse Details

Delhi Capitals entered the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with a clear objective: fine-tune an already competitive core after narrowly missing out on the playoffs last season. With a starting purse of ₹21.80 crore, DC made selective moves rather than wholesale changes, focusing on experience, balance and finishing strength.

Advertisment

The franchise was also the first team to raise the paddle at the auction, setting the tone early in the bidding.

Delhi Capitals’ Auction Strategy for IPL 2026

Instead of aggressive spending, the Delhi Capitals adopted a measured approach at the auction table. The management prioritised proven international batters who could add composure to the middle order while retaining a strong Indian core across departments.

Ahead of the auction, DC released several senior players, including Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk, signalling a shift toward recalibration rather than rebuilding.

Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at IPL 2026 Auction

Delhi Capitals made two signings during the mini-auction, both acquired at base price without bidding competition:

David Miller – ₹2 crore

Ben Duckett – ₹2 crore

Miller brings vast IPL experience and finishing ability, while Duckett adds left-handed top-order flexibility, especially against spin.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players Ahead of IPL 2026

DC retained a well-balanced squad featuring leadership, pace, spin and explosive batting:

Retained & Core Players

Axar Patel (Captain)

KL Rahul

Tristan Stubbs

Karun Nair

Sameer Rizvi

Abishek Porel

Ashutosh Sharma

Vipraj Nigam

Madhav Tiwari

Tripurana Vijay

Ajay Mandal

Kuldeep Yadav

Mitchell Starc

T Natarajan

Mukesh Kumar

Dushmantha Chameera

Traded In

Nitish Rana (from Rajasthan Royals)

Players Released by Delhi Capitals Before Auction

The franchise released several names to free up purse space and slots:

Faf du Plessis

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Donovan Ferreira (traded to RR)

Sediqullah Atal

Manvanth Kumar

Mohit Sharma

Darshan Nalkande

Delhi Capitals Full Squad for IPL 2026

DC IPL 2026 Squad

Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Nitish Rana, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, David Miller, Ben Duckett

Delhi Capitals IPL 2026 Auction Summary

Purse Remaining: ₹17.80 crore

Total Slots Remaining: 6

Overseas Slots Remaining: 3

With a settled spin attack led by Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, and a potent pace unit featuring Mitchell Starc and T Natarajan, Delhi Capitals now appear focused on adding depth rather than star power. The coming season could hinge on how effectively the new batting additions complement an otherwise well-rounded squad.

Also Read:

Lucknow Super Giants IPL Auction 2026: Full Squad, Retained Players, Purse Left and Strategy Explained

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Auction: Full CSK Squad, Retained Players, Purse and Team Strategy

Gujarat Titans Full Squad for IPL 2026: Complete Players List, Retentions and Auction Strategy