Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026: Match 13 Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue, and Squads

This article provides complete details of Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women.

PratidinTime News Desk
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 features a high-stakes clash between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women as both teams look to strengthen their position in the playoff race. The match will be played under lights in Vadodara and is crucial for both sides, especially the Delhi Capitals, who are struggling at the bottom of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match, including date, time, venue, live streaming details, global broadcast information, and full squads.

DC vs MI WPL 2026 Match Details

  • Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

  • Match Number: 13

  • Tournament: Women’s Premier League 2026

  • Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

  • Venue: BCA Stadium (Kotambi Stadium), Vadodara

  • Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

  • Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

  • Format: T20 (Day-Night Match)

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Match Preview

Delhi Capitals Women have had a difficult campaign so far, managing just one win from four matches, which leaves them at the bottom of the points table. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent outing ended in an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A win in this match is vital for Delhi to stay alive in the playoff race.

Mumbai Indians Women, the defending champions, have had mixed results this season. With two wins and three losses, they are looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats against UP Warriorz. A victory against Delhi could help MI regain momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.

When and Where to Watch DC vs MI WPL 2026 Live in India

TV Telecast Details

  • Broadcaster: Star Sports Network

  • The match will be televised live across India on Star Sports channels.

Live Streaming Details

  • Platform: JioHotstar

  • Fans can stream the match live on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers via the JioHotstar app or website.

DC vs MI WPL 2026: Global Live Streaming and Telecast

RegionBroadcast / Streaming Platform
IndiaStar Sports Network, JioHotstar
United KingdomSky Sports Cricket
South AfricaSuperSport
New ZealandSky Sport
AustraliaFOX Cricket
USA & CanadaWillow TV
MENACricbuzz

Delhi Capitals Women Squad – WPL 2026

  • Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain)

  • Shafali Verma

  • Marizanne Kapp

  • Niki Prasad

  • Laura Wolvaardt

  • Chinelle Henry

  • Shree Charani

  • Sneh Rana

  • Lizelle Lee

  • Deeya Yadav

  • Taniyaa Bhatia

  • Mamatha Madiwala

  • Nandni Sharma

  • Lucy Hamilton

  • Minnu Mani

  • Alana King (Replacement for Annabel Sutherland)

Mumbai Indians Women Squad – WPL 2026

  • Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

  • Nat Sciver-Brunt

  • Hayley Matthews

  • Amanjot Kaur

  • G. Kamalini

  • Amelia Kerr

  • Shabnim Ismail

  • Sanskriti Gupta

  • Sajana Sajeevan

  • Rahila Firdous

  • Nicola Carey

  • Poonam Khemnar

  • Triveni Vasistha

  • Nalla Reddy

  • Saika Ishaque

  • Milly Illingworth

Why This DC vs MI Match Is Important

  • Delhi Capitals need a win to remain competitive in the points table

  • Mumbai Indians are aiming to return to winning form after back-to-back losses

  • Playoff qualification scenarios could be influenced by the result

  • Features several international stars and Indian regulars

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Match 13 promises to be a crucial encounter as both teams fight for momentum in the tournament. With a prime-time start, global broadcast coverage, and strong squads on both sides, fans can expect an intense contest in Vadodara on January 20.

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians