Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026: Match 13 Date, Time, Live Streaming, Venue, and Squads

Match 13 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 features a high-stakes clash between Delhi Capitals Women and Mumbai Indians Women as both teams look to strengthen their position in the playoff race. The match will be played under lights in Vadodara and is crucial for both sides, especially the Delhi Capitals, who are struggling at the bottom of the table.
Here is everything you need to know about the DC vs MI WPL 2026 match, including date, time, venue, live streaming details, global broadcast information, and full squads.
DC vs MI WPL 2026 Match Details
Match: Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women
Match Number: 13
Tournament: Women’s Premier League 2026
Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Venue: BCA Stadium (Kotambi Stadium), Vadodara
Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST
Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST
Format: T20 (Day-Night Match)
Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Match Preview
Delhi Capitals Women have had a difficult campaign so far, managing just one win from four matches, which leaves them at the bottom of the points table. Their only victory came against UP Warriorz, while their most recent outing ended in an eight-wicket defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. A win in this match is vital for Delhi to stay alive in the playoff race.
Mumbai Indians Women, the defending champions, have had mixed results this season. With two wins and three losses, they are looking to bounce back after suffering consecutive defeats against UP Warriorz. A victory against Delhi could help MI regain momentum at a crucial stage of the tournament.
When and Where to Watch DC vs MI WPL 2026 Live in India
TV Telecast Details
Broadcaster: Star Sports Network
The match will be televised live across India on Star Sports channels.
Live Streaming Details
Platform: JioHotstar
Fans can stream the match live on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and web browsers via the JioHotstar app or website.
DC vs MI WPL 2026: Global Live Streaming and Telecast
|Region
|Broadcast / Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports Network, JioHotstar
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Australia
|FOX Cricket
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|MENA
|Cricbuzz
Delhi Capitals Women Squad – WPL 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues (Captain)
Shafali Verma
Marizanne Kapp
Niki Prasad
Laura Wolvaardt
Chinelle Henry
Shree Charani
Sneh Rana
Lizelle Lee
Deeya Yadav
Taniyaa Bhatia
Mamatha Madiwala
Nandni Sharma
Lucy Hamilton
Minnu Mani
Alana King (Replacement for Annabel Sutherland)
Mumbai Indians Women Squad – WPL 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Hayley Matthews
Amanjot Kaur
G. Kamalini
Amelia Kerr
Shabnim Ismail
Sanskriti Gupta
Sajana Sajeevan
Rahila Firdous
Nicola Carey
Poonam Khemnar
Triveni Vasistha
Nalla Reddy
Saika Ishaque
Milly Illingworth
Why This DC vs MI Match Is Important
Delhi Capitals need a win to remain competitive in the points table
Mumbai Indians are aiming to return to winning form after back-to-back losses
Playoff qualification scenarios could be influenced by the result
Features several international stars and Indian regulars
The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Match 13 promises to be a crucial encounter as both teams fight for momentum in the tournament. With a prime-time start, global broadcast coverage, and strong squads on both sides, fans can expect an intense contest in Vadodara on January 20.
