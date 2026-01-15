MI vs UP Warriorz Live Streaming Details: How to Watch Mumbai Indians vs UPW WPL 2026 Match

Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in a crucial Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash on Thursday at Navi Mumbai. With Mumbai aiming to consolidate their strong start and UP Warriorz desperate to revive their campaign, the match promises high stakes and intense competition.

Here’s everything you need to know about MI vs UP Warriorz live streaming, match timing, venue, and squads.

MI vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Match Date, Time and Venue

The Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2026 match will be played on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at the D.Y. Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Match start time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss time: 7:00 PM IST

Where to Watch MI vs UP Warriorz Live on TV and Online

Cricket fans can catch the WPL 2026 match live through both television and digital platforms.

Live Telecast:

Live Streaming:

Viewers will need an active subscription to access the live stream on JioHotstar.

MI vs UPW WPL 2026: Team Form and Match Preview

Mumbai Indians have had a solid start to their title defence, winning two of their three matches so far. After an opening loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side bounced back strongly. In their previous match against Gujarat Giants, MI chased down a challenging target of 193 runs, with Harmanpreet leading from the front with a match-winning unbeaten 71.

UP Warriorz, on the other hand, have endured a tough start to their WPL 2026 campaign. Led by Meg Lanning, the team has suffered three consecutive defeats, losing to Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Capitals. The clash against MI is a must-win encounter if the Warriorz are to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mumbai Indians Squad for WPL 2026 Match

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)

Nat Sciver-Brunt

Hayley Matthews

Amelia Kerr

Shabnim Ismail

Amanjot Kaur

G. Kamalini

Sanskriti Gupta

Sajana Sajeevan

Rahila Firdous

Nicola Carey

Poonam Khemnar

Triveni Vasistha

Nalla Reddy

Saika Ishaque

Milly Illingworth

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026 Match

Meg Lanning (Captain)

Shweta Sehrawat

Deepti Sharma

Sophie Ecclestone

Phoebe Litchfield

Kiran Navgire

Harleen Deol

Kranti Goud

Asha Sobhana

Deandra Dottin

Shikha Pandey

Shipra Giri

Simran Shaikh

Chloe Tryon

Suman Meena

G. Trisha

Pratika Rawal

Charli Knott (replacement for Tara Norris)

Why MI vs UP Warriorz Is a Key WPL 2026 Fixture

With the Mumbai Indians looking to climb further up the points table and UP Warriorz fighting to stay alive in the tournament, this encounter could have a major impact on the WPL 2026 standings. The contrast between MI’s confident form and UPW’s urgent need for a turnaround makes this match one to watch.

