WPL 2026 Complete Guide: Full Squads, Captains, Venues, Match Timings and Schedule

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 marks a historic chapter in Indian women’s cricket. This is the first edition of the tournament after India’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph in November last year, adding extra significance and excitement to the competition.
Featuring five franchises, two host cities, and a packed calendar, WPL 2026 will run from January 9 to February 5, bringing together the biggest Indian and international stars in the women’s game.
WPL 2026 Overview: Teams, Dates and Format
The 2026 season features the same five franchises:
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Gujarat Giants
UP Warriorz
Each team will play every other team twice in the league stage, resulting in 20 league matches. The second and third-placed teams will contest the Eliminator, with the winner advancing to face the league toppers in the final.
Star Players to Watch in WPL 2026
WPL 2026 boasts a star-studded lineup of global cricketing talent. Some of the biggest names include:
Harmanpreet Kaur
Smriti Mandhana
Shafali Verma
Deepti Sharma
Meg Lanning
Laura Wolvaardt
Ashleigh Gardner
Sophie Ecclestone
With India coming off a World Cup win, expectations are high for domestic players to dominate the season.
WPL 2026 Captains: Full List of Team Leaders
Here are the captains leading each franchise this season:
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues
UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning
The season will see several leadership changes, making captaincy battles a key subplot of the tournament.
WPL 2026 Full Squads: Team-Wise Player Lists
Mumbai Indians Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth
Delhi Capitals Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelee Lee, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad
Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha
Gujarat Giants Squad
Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shivani Singh, Ayushi Soni
UP Warriorz Squad
Meg Lanning (C), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Chloe Tryon, Tara Norris, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal
WPL 2026 Venues: Where Are Matches Being Played?
The tournament will be hosted across two cities:
DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – First 11 matches
Vadodara – Remaining 11 matches, including Eliminator and Final
A total of 22 matches will be played during the season.WPL 2026 Match Timings and Double-Headers
Evening matches: 7:30 PM IST
Toss time: 7:00 PM IST
Double-header days: January 10 and January 17
Afternoon match: 3:30 PM IST
Evening match: 7:30 PM IST
WPL 2026 Full Match Schedule
Navi Mumbai Leg
Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz
Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz
Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants
Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Vadodara Leg
Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians
Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals
Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians
Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
Feb 3: Eliminator
Feb 5: Final
Opening Match Spotlight: MI vs RCB
The tournament opener on January 9 will see the Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana, in Navi Mumbai. The clash sets the tone for what promises to be a fiercely competitive WPL 2026 season.
