WPL 2026 Complete Guide: Full Squads, Captains, Venues, Match Timings and Schedule

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 marks a historic chapter in Indian women’s cricket. This is the first edition of the tournament after India’s maiden ODI World Cup triumph in November last year, adding extra significance and excitement to the competition.

Featuring five franchises, two host cities, and a packed calendar, WPL 2026 will run from January 9 to February 5, bringing together the biggest Indian and international stars in the women’s game.

WPL 2026 Overview: Teams, Dates and Format

The 2026 season features the same five franchises:

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants

UP Warriorz

Each team will play every other team twice in the league stage, resulting in 20 league matches. The second and third-placed teams will contest the Eliminator, with the winner advancing to face the league toppers in the final.

Star Players to Watch in WPL 2026

WPL 2026 boasts a star-studded lineup of global cricketing talent. Some of the biggest names include:

Harmanpreet Kaur

Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma

Deepti Sharma

Meg Lanning

Laura Wolvaardt

Ashleigh Gardner

Sophie Ecclestone

With India coming off a World Cup win, expectations are high for domestic players to dominate the season.

WPL 2026 Captains: Full List of Team Leaders

Here are the captains leading each franchise this season:

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues

UP Warriorz: Meg Lanning

The season will see several leadership changes, making captaincy battles a key subplot of the tournament.

WPL 2026 Full Squads: Team-Wise Player Lists

Mumbai Indians Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Mathews, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajeevan Sajana, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals Squad

Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelee Lee, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Niki Prasad, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sree Charani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundathi Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants Squad

Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Shivani Singh, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz Squad

Meg Lanning (C), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Chloe Tryon, Tara Norris, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Simran Shaikh, Shipra Giri, Suman Meena, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal

WPL 2026 Venues: Where Are Matches Being Played?

The tournament will be hosted across two cities:

DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – First 11 matches

Vadodara – Remaining 11 matches, including Eliminator and Final

A total of 22 matches will be played during the season.WPL 2026 Match Timings and Double-Headers

Evening matches: 7:30 PM IST

Toss time: 7:00 PM IST

Double-header days: January 10 and January 17 Afternoon match: 3:30 PM IST Evening match: 7:30 PM IST



WPL 2026 Full Match Schedule

Navi Mumbai Leg

Jan 9: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 10: UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 10: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 11: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 12: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz

Jan 13: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 14: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 15: Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz

Jan 16: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants

Jan 17: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 17: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Vadodara Leg

Jan 19: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 20: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 22: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

Jan 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Jan 27: Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals

Jan 29: UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Jan 30: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Feb 1: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

Feb 3: Eliminator

Feb 5: Final

Opening Match Spotlight: MI vs RCB

The tournament opener on January 9 will see the Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana, in Navi Mumbai. The clash sets the tone for what promises to be a fiercely competitive WPL 2026 season.

