WPL 2026 Match 5 Prediction: RCB Women vs UP Warriorz – Who Has the Edge Tonight?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women in Match 5 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on Monday, January 12. With RCB aiming to continue their winning momentum and UP Warriorz desperate for their first points of the season, this contest promises high stakes and intense competition.

Advertisment

Match Overview: RCB-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2026

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women

Fixture: Match 5, Women’s Premier League 2026

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Live Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)

Current Form and Team Analysis

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W)

RCB Women began their WPL 2026 campaign on a strong note with a thrilling last-ball victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians. Led by Smriti Mandhana, the side showcased resilience under pressure, although batting consistency and fielding lapses remain areas to address. Sitting third on the points table, RCB will be eager to secure back-to-back wins and strengthen their early position in the tournament.

Key positives for RCB include Mandhana’s form at the top and the all-round contributions from Nadine de Klerk, while their bowling attack has shown the ability to defend totals in crunch situations.

UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W)

UP Warriorz are still searching for their first win after a narrow 10-run defeat against the Gujarat Giants. While their batting showed promise in patches, a lack of sustained partnerships and an inconsistent bowling effort proved costly. Captain Meg Lanning will be looking for a more cohesive team performance, particularly from the bowling unit, to put pressure on RCB.

With match-winners like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Deandra Dottin, UP Warriorz have the firepower to bounce back if they execute their plans effectively.

RCB vs UP Warriorz Head-to-Head Record (WPL)

Matches Played: 6

RCB Women Wins: 3

UP Warriorz Wins: 3

No Result/Tied: 0

First Meeting: March 10, 2023 (UPW won)

Most Recent Meeting: March 8, 2025

The rivalry has been evenly balanced so far, adding extra intrigue to this encounter.

DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy has offered contrasting trends this season. While it is generally known as a batting-friendly surface with true bounce and short boundaries, recent matches suggest the wicket can slow down as the game progresses.

Teams batting first have won two of the last three matches here

Pacers may find early movement with the new ball

Spinners could come into play as the pitch wears

Evening dew may influence chasing teams

Toss Strategy: Batting first could be advantageous to avoid dew and set a challenging total.

Weather Conditions in Navi Mumbai

The weather is expected to remain clear throughout the evening, with temperatures around 28°C and humidity close to 54%. No rain interruptions are forecast, ensuring a full 40-over contest.

Probable Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (RCB-W)

Smriti Mandhana (c), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Nadine de Klerk, Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell

UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W)

Meg Lanning (c), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Deandra Dottin, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud

Players to Watch in RCB-W vs UPW-W Match 5

Smriti Mandhana (RCB-W)

One of the most feared batters in women’s cricket, Mandhana’s ability to dominate the powerplay makes her a crucial factor. A strong start from her could put UP Warriorz on the back foot early.

Deepti Sharma (UPW-W)

Despite an expensive outing in the first match, the world’s top-ranked T20I bowler remains a major threat. Her control in the middle overs could be decisive against RCB’s aggressive batting lineup.

Nadine de Klerk (RCB-W)

After playing a key role in the opening match, de Klerk’s all-round abilities provide balance to RCB and make her a vital contributor in pressure situations.

RCB vs UP Warriorz Match Prediction: Who Will Win Today?

Considering current form, momentum, and squad balance, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women enter this match as slight favourites. Their confidence after defeating the Mumbai Indians and a settled core give them an edge, especially if they bat first.

However, UP Warriorz possess enough match-winners to turn the tide if their bowling unit steps up and the top order fires collectively.

Predicted Winner: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Match 5 of WPL 2026 is shaping up to be a tightly contested clash between two evenly matched sides. While RCB look better placed on paper, UP Warriorz will be desperate to open their account this season. Expect a competitive game where execution under pressure will ultimately decide the outcome.

Also Read:

WPL 2026 Complete Guide: Full Squads, Captains, Venues, Match Timings and Schedule

WPL 2026 Begins Today: Full Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming and Telecast Details

WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Start Time, Performers, Venue and Live Streaming Details

UP Warriorz Squad for WPL 2026: Full List of Players Bought at the Mega Auction