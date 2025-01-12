Devajit Saikia Replaces Jay Shah as BCCI Secretary

Former Assam cricketer Devajit Saikia has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), succeeding Jay Shah, who vacated the position after assuming the chairmanship of the International Cricket Council. Saikia's appointment comes after the role remained vacant for over a month.

Saikia’s first official task was to attend a meeting alongside BCCI President Roger Binny, where the board discussed India’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The meeting was attended by India’s captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir, as reported in the media.

The Assam Cricket Association (ACA) expressed its pride in Saikia’s achievement, calling it a historic day for Assam’s cricket fraternity. The ACA shared a congratulatory message on its official ‘X’ handle, stating, “Assam Cricket Association extends its warmest congratulations to Mr. Devajit Saikia on his election as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).” The association also expressed confidence that Saikia’s leadership would enhance the legacy of Indian cricket.

About Devajit Saikia

Devajit Saikia, a multifaceted individual with a background in cricket, law, and administration, hails from Assam. As a former first-class cricketer, he played four matches between 1990 and 1991 as a wicketkeeper, amassing 53 runs and 9 dismissals. After his cricket career, Saikia transitioned into law, beginning his practice at the Gauhati High Court at the age of 28. He also secured positions in the Northern Frontier Railways and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through sports quotas.

Saikia’s involvement in cricket administration began in 2016, when he became one of the six vice presidents of the Assam Cricket Association (ACA). He later served as the ACA Secretary from 2019 until his election as BCCI Joint Secretary in 2022.

