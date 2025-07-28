Divya Deshmukh Becomes India’s First Women’s Chess World Champion

A new era dawned for Indian chess as 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian woman to win the FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating compatriot and veteran Grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a dramatic tiebreak decider on Monday, July 28. With this landmark victory, Divya also earned the prestigious Grandmaster title, marking a double milestone in her already illustrious young career.

The all-Indian final at the prestigious event in Batumi, Georgia, was a symbolic clash of generations—World No. 18 Divya, the rising prodigy, taking on World No. 5 Humpy, India’s pioneering chess icon. Both players had earned their place in the final by overcoming top Chinese contenders in the semifinals—Divya beating Tan Zhongyi, and Humpy prevailing over Lei Tingjie.

The two classical games of the final ended in draws, pushing the match into a high-stakes tiebreak. The first rapid game also resulted in a draw. But in the second, it was Humpy—despite her wealth of experience—who faltered. A sudden blunder under pressure allowed Divya to seize control and clinch the crown in stunning fashion.

Overcome with emotion, Divya broke down in tears and hugged her mother moments after her victory. Reflecting on the surreal nature of the win, she said:

“I need time to process it. I think it is fate that I got the Grandmaster title this way. There’s a lot more to achieve. I hope this is just the beginning.”

Reactions from the chess world poured in swiftly. Viswanathan Anand, India’s five-time World Champion, praised both players and remarked that having the trophy stay in India was a bonus in itself. He added,

“Dramatic. Humpy just collapsed, and it was totally self-inflicted. This is one of those situations where the nerves get the better of you—and there’s nothing you can do.”

A Symbolic Passing of the Torch

Beyond the trophies and titles, the final marked a powerful transition of legacy. Humpy, now 38, had made history in her own right as the youngest woman ever to become a Grandmaster—breaking Judit Polgar’s record in her teenage years. For decades, she stood tall as the face of Indian women’s chess.

Now, Divya Deshmukh has stepped up to carry that legacy forward.

Already crowned World Junior Girls’ Champion in 2024, Divya was instrumental in India’s gold medal win at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest, where she also clinched an individual gold. Her rise has been meteoric—but her composure under pressure is what truly sets her apart.

Even before her final tiebreak win, Divya had declared that the two drawn classical games "felt like losses," underscoring the hunger and self-expectation that drive her game.

Road to the Candidates

With this monumental win, both Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy have secured their berths in the upcoming FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament—the event that determines the challenger for the Women’s World Championship title.

As Indian chess enters a new chapter, Divya’s triumph is more than just a personal milestone—it is a beacon of what’s to come. A generation inspired by Humpy’s trailblazing career now sees a new torchbearer in Divya Deshmukh.

Her journey is just beginning. But on July 28 in Batumi, the world watched as a queen was crowned.