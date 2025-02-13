Guwahati’s Viraj Sarawgi Bags Silver at Bangkok Chess Tournament

Viraj Sarawgi, a Grade 5 student of Royal Global School in Guwahati, has secured a silver medal at the prestigious Bangkok Rapid Chess Championship, marking a significant achievement in his budding chess career.

Advertisment

The tournament, held on Sunday at Kings College, Bang Phong Phang, Bangkok, saw the participation of around 250 players from seven countries, making it a highly competitive event. Competing in the Under-12 category, Viraj impressed with a stellar performance, securing 5.5 points out of six rounds. Despite being an unrated player, he triumphed over two seasoned FIDE-rated opponents—Kultungkijsaree Poom (1502) and Juntongjin Prin (1496). His only defeat came against the tournament champion, Ayan Mukherjee (1596).

Viraj’s success is a testament to his dedication and tactical prowess. Inspired by Grandmaster D Gukesh, he aspires to become a world champion one day. His journey has been shaped under the guidance of renowned coaches Durga Nagesh Guttula and Shrikanth Malladi.

Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula lauded Viraj’s fearless approach, stating, “Viraj is a natural talent with a fearless approach to the game. His ability to take on experienced, rated players with confidence speaks volumes about his potential.”

His achievement not only highlights his individual brilliance but also brings attention to Assam’s growing chess talent. With his next challenge set at the Abu Dhabi Junior Chess Championship in August, Viraj remains determined to continue his winning streak and make India proud on the international stage.

Also Read: Koneru Humpy Wins 2nd World Rapid Chess Championship Title