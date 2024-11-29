East Bengal FC Edge Past NorthEast United 1-0 for First ISL Win

East Bengal FC ended their winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over NorthEast United FC at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday.

A second-half header by Dimitrios Diamantakos secured the three points for Oscar Bruzon’s men, as they registered their first win of the season in a match that saw both teams finish with 10 men each. The Highlanders fought valiantly but were unable to break down East Bengal's resolute defense.

East Bengal came out of the gates with intensity. In the opening minutes, Jeakson Singh caught the NorthEast United defense off guard with a dangerous cross. PV Vishnu got a shot on target but was denied by Gurmeet Singh. Moments later, Madih Talal's freekick almost found the net, but Gurmeet was there to make an outstanding save.

The game soon turned into a battle, with both teams launching attacks, but it was East Bengal who broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute. A perfectly weighted ball from Talal found an unmarked Diamantakos, who calmly headed the ball past Gurmeet to give the Red and Golds the lead.

The Highlanders almost responded in the 38th minute when Buanthanglun Samte's cross found Alaaeddine Ajaraei in space, but his header crashed against the crossbar. NorthEast continued to push but couldn't find an equalizer before the halftime whistle.

In the second half, NorthEast United's coach Juan Pedro Benali made key substitutions, bringing on Guillermo Fernandez and Macarton Nickson to bolster their attack. Ajaraei's movement in the final third caused problems for East Bengal, but his attempt from outside the box narrowly missed the target.

The visitors were dealt a blow when Moroccan midfielder Mohammed Ali Bemammer, already on a yellow card, was sent off in the 72nd minute for a foul on Vishnu. NorthEast were now down to 10 men, and their hopes of a comeback looked bleak.

With just minutes left on the clock, Lalchungnunga was shown a red card in the 87th minute for a reckless foul on Nickson. The match ended with both teams down to 10 men, but despite NorthEast's best efforts, East Bengal held firm in defense to secure the win.

Madih Talal was the standout performer for East Bengal, providing the assist for Diamantakos’ goal and creating four other chances during the match. His defensive contributions were also vital, and he completed 15 of his 25 passes, playing a pivotal role in his side's victory.

East Bengal FC will next travel to Chennai to face Chennaiyin FC on December 7. Meanwhile, NorthEast United will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant on December 8, looking to bounce back from this narrow defeat.

This gritty win for East Bengal FC gives them a much-needed confidence boost as they aim to turn their season around. For NorthEast United, it's back to the drawing board as they look to regroup and fight for their next points in the ISL season.