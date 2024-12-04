FC Goa Triumphs Over Hyderabad FC in Marquez's 100th ISL Match

FC Goa (FCG) marked a special milestone for their head coach Manolo Marquez with a decisive 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC (HFC) at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium. The win, commemorating Marquez's 100th match in the Indian Super League (ISL), propelled the Gaurs to third place in the league standings, just two points behind co-leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC, who both have 20 points.

This fixture carried added significance for Marquez, who spent three successful seasons with Hyderabad FC before joining FC Goa. For the encounter, the Spaniard made three key changes to his starting XI, introducing Jay Gupta, Udanta Singh, and Armando Sadiku in place of Aakash Sangwan, Sahil Tavora, and Dejan Drazic.

FC Goa opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Udanta Singh, who capitalized on a perfectly executed long pass from Mohammad Yasir. The switch in play found Udanta in open space on the flank, and he expertly drove into the box before beating Hyderabad’s goalkeeper Lalbiakhlua Jongte at the near post.

Just before halftime, the visitors doubled their advantage with a moment of brilliance. A fluid team move culminated in Armando Sadiku delivering a deft heel-flick to set up Iker Guarrotxena. The Spaniard’s shot took a deflection off Hyderabad defender Stefan Sapić, wrong-footing the goalkeeper and finding the back of the net in the 44th minute.

Hyderabad FC began the second half with renewed intensity, creating multiple chances in an attempt to claw back into the game. However, FC Goa’s defence remained unyielding, with goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari delivering a standout performance, making seven crucial saves to preserve the clean sheet.

The Gaurs continued to create opportunities of their own, with Guarrotxena coming close to adding a third on a couple of occasions. Despite their offensive efforts, the scoreline remained 2-0, securing an important three points for FC Goa.

This victory bolsters FC Goa’s title aspirations as they inch closer to the top of the table. Their next challenge will be a high-stakes away fixture against Bengaluru FC, one of the league’s co-leaders, in a match that could further define the race for the ISL title.

With Manolo Marquez at the helm, FC Goa has showcased their growing strength and ambition, making them a formidable contender this season.