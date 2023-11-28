Gujarat Giants Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Gujarat Giants Team 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is just around the corner, and one team that is gearing up to make a significant impact is the Gujarat Giants. Hailing from the vibrant city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the Giants have become synonymous with kabaddi prowess under the expert coaching of Ram Mehar Singh. Let's delve into the intricate details of this formidable team, exploring its squad, captain, owner, and the thrilling match fixtures awaiting them.
Established as one of the ten powerhouses in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants have carved their niche in the Kabaddi arena. Their journey, though not crowned with the championship trophy, has seen them rise as the runner-up twice, showcasing a relentless spirit and determination.
The strength of any kabaddi team lies in its squad, and the Gujarat Giants boast a formidable lineup for the upcoming season. Here's a glimpse of the players who will be donning the Giants' jersey in Season 10:
Rohan Singh
Arkam Shaikh
Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh
Rohit Gulia
Balaji D
Vikas Jaglan
Jitender Yadav
Sourav Gulia
Manuj
Fazel Atrachali
Sombir
Ravi Kumar
Deepak Rajender Singh
Nitesh
Akash Prasher
Behind the success of the Gujarat Giants stands Adani Wilmar Ltd., an Indian multinational conglomerate owned by the visionary entrepreneur Gautam Adani. Their ownership adds a touch of corporate grandeur to the team, symbolizing a perfect blend of business acumen and sportsmanship.
As the Giants prepare to stamp their authority in Season 10, keep an eye on these stellar players who are expected to set the kabaddi mat ablaze:
Fazel Atrachali: The defensive maestro.
Rakesh Sangroya: A rising star with an impressive track record.
Parteek Dahiya: A versatile player with a knack for turning the game.
Arkam Shaikh: A dynamic raider known for his agility.
Sonu Jaglan: A promising talent with the potential to become a game-changer.