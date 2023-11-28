Gujarat Giants Team 2023: Squad, Players, Coach, Captain and Owner Details

Gujarat Giants Team 2023: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 is just around the corner, and one team that is gearing up to make a significant impact is the Gujarat Giants. Hailing from the vibrant city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the Giants have become synonymous with kabaddi prowess under the expert coaching of Ram Mehar Singh. Let's delve into the intricate details of this formidable team, exploring its squad, captain, owner, and the thrilling match fixtures awaiting them.

Established as one of the ten powerhouses in the Pro Kabaddi League, the Gujarat Giants have carved their niche in the Kabaddi arena. Their journey, though not crowned with the championship trophy, has seen them rise as the runner-up twice, showcasing a relentless spirit and determination.

The Titans of the Mat: Gujarat Giants Squad 2023

The strength of any kabaddi team lies in its squad, and the Gujarat Giants boast a formidable lineup for the upcoming season. Here's a glimpse of the players who will be donning the Giants' jersey in Season 10:

Raiders:

Rohan Singh

Arkam Shaikh

Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh

Rohit Gulia

Balaji D

Vikas Jaglan

Jitender Yadav

Defenders:

Sourav Gulia

Manuj

Fazel Atrachali

Sombir

Ravi Kumar

Deepak Rajender Singh

Nitesh

All-Rounders:

Akash Prasher

Gujarat Giants' Ownership: Adani Wilmar Ltd.

Behind the success of the Gujarat Giants stands Adani Wilmar Ltd., an Indian multinational conglomerate owned by the visionary entrepreneur Gautam Adani. Their ownership adds a touch of corporate grandeur to the team, symbolizing a perfect blend of business acumen and sportsmanship.

Players to Watch: Gujarat Giants' Top Performers

As the Giants prepare to stamp their authority in Season 10, keep an eye on these stellar players who are expected to set the kabaddi mat ablaze: