Guwahati Premier League 2025 Start Date, Teams, and Everything

The Guwahati Premier League (GPL) 2025 is expected to continue its growing legacy as a major sporting event in Assam. Known for its competitive format and talented teams, the GPL promises thrilling cricket and passionate local support, strengthening its position in Assam’s sports calendar. Here’s a comprehensive guide to what fans can expect for the upcoming season, from start dates to history and much more.

History of the Assam Premier League

The Assam State Premier League began in 2008, with Assam Rifles winning its inaugural title. However, it was discontinued in 2015 and then revived by the Assam Football Association in 2023, marking a new era for the league. Now, the Guwahati Premier League plays a key role in developing regional cricket talent, drawing large crowds and fostering local support for the sport.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Highlights

The 2024 season of the GPL took place from March 19 to April 7, exclusively at Judges Field in Guwahati, a premier venue for cricket in the city. The tournament featured eight teams, including notable names such as Bud Cricket Club, 91 Yards Club, and City Cricket Club. Each team played every other team once, with the top four teams advancing to the Super Four stage. The final match determined the champion, showcasing intense competition among the region’s best cricketing talents.

In the GPL 2024 season opener, Bud Cricket Club took on Gauhati Town Club, setting a high-energy tone for the rest of the tournament. Matches were held throughout the day, with both morning and afternoon games, giving fans multiple viewing opportunities. Bud Cricket Club, led by standout player Rishav Das, emerged as a team to watch, defending their title with a strong performance.

Guwahati Premier League 2025 Format and Teams

Building on the excitement of the previous season, the GPL 2025 is anticipated to follow a similar round-robin format, likely starting in mid-March and culminating in early April. Teams expected to participate include Bud Cricket Club, City Cricket Club, Gauhati Town Club, and others. Each team will play every other team once, followed by the Super Four stage for the top four teams.

Guwahati Premier League All-Season Winner List

Here’s a brief look at past champions of the GPL:

2023 : City Cricket Club

2024: Bud Cricket Club

This list highlights the level of competition and the top teams that have shaped the league’s history.

Where to Watch Guwahati Premier League 2025

Fans can expect to catch GPL 2025 matches through live streaming on FanCode App, as well as on regional television channels for wider access. More details will be released closer to the tournament’s start, ensuring fans across Assam don’t miss any action.

Guwahati Premier League 2024 Winners and Runners-up

In the 2024 season, Bud Cricket Club claimed victory, with Gauhati Town Club as the runners-up. The final, held at Judges Field, was a memorable event, further solidifying the GPL’s place as a crucial stage for local cricketing talent.

Conclusion

The Guwahati Premier League 2025 is set to bring another season of thrilling cricket, with a lineup of strong teams and a competitive format. Building on its successful history, particularly with the excitement of last year’s matches, the GPL continues to be a prominent event in Assam’s cricket calendar. From the intense round-robin stage to the Super Four and finals, the league will surely keep fans engaged and eager for the action to start. Stay tuned for updates on match schedules, team rosters, and live streaming options, so you don’t miss any of the exciting moments from the GPL 2025.

FAQs