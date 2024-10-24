Sports

How to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live for Free

Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live
Hasid Khan
Updated on

The Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh ODI series 2024 is set to bring exciting cricket action, starting from November 6, 2024. Historically, these two teams have engaged in several thrilling matches, with close encounters often leading to unexpected victories. Afghanistan has demonstrated its growth in international cricket, winning notable matches against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has used its experience to secure wins in crucial moments. This rivalry continues to captivate fans from both nations.

Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series Live in India

Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series live through various platforms, including the FanCode app, which often provides live coverage of international matches.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2024 Schedule

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2024 Squads

Afghanistan Squad:

Batters

  • Rahmat Shah

  • Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)

  • Riaz Hassan

  • Sediqullah Atal

  • Bilal Sami

  • Darwish Rasooli

All-rounders

  • Abdul Malik (Batting All-rounder)

  • Nangeyalia Kharote (Bowling All-rounder)

  • Azmatullah Omarzai (Bowling All-rounder)

  • Gulbadin Naib (Bowling All-rounder)

  • Mohammad Nabi (Bowling All-rounder)

  • Rashid Khan (Bowling All-rounder)

Wicket Keepers

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Keeper)

  • Ikram Alikhil

Bowlers

  • Noor Ahmad

  • Naveed Zadran

  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • Fareed Ahmad Malik

  • Allah Ghazanfar

Probable Bangladesh Squad:

Batters

  • Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain)

  • Shadman Islam

  • Mahmudul Hasan Joy

  • Mominul Haque

All-rounders

  • Shakib Al Hasan

  • Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Wicket Keepers

  • Zakir Hasan

  • Mushfiqur Rahim

  • Litton Das

  • Jaker Ali

Bowlers

  • Taijul Islam

  • Nayeem Hasan

  • Taskin Ahmed

  • Hasan Mahmud

  • Nahid Rana

  • Hasan Murad

ICC Men's ODI Cricket Rankings (as of October 2024)

FAQs

Q

When does the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2024 start?

A

The series begins on November 6, 2024.

Q

Where will the ODI matches be held?

A

The matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Q

How many matches are there in the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2024?

A

The series consists of three ODI matches.

Q

What are the dates for each match in the series?

A

The matches are scheduled for November 6, 9, and 11, 2024.

Q

How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series in India?

A

The matches will be available for live streaming through various platforms, including the FanCode app.

Q

What is the current ICC ODI ranking of the two teams?

A

Bangladesh is ranked 8th, while Afghanistan is ranked 9th.

Q

Who will captain the Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams?

A

Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan, and Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain Bangladesh.

