How to Watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh Live for Free

The Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh ODI series 2024 is set to bring exciting cricket action, starting from November 6, 2024. Historically, these two teams have engaged in several thrilling matches, with close encounters often leading to unexpected victories. Afghanistan has demonstrated its growth in international cricket, winning notable matches against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has used its experience to secure wins in crucial moments. This rivalry continues to captivate fans from both nations.
Fans in India can watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series live through various platforms, including the FanCode app, which often provides live coverage of international matches.
Rahmat Shah
Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain)
Riaz Hassan
Sediqullah Atal
Bilal Sami
Darwish Rasooli
Abdul Malik (Batting All-rounder)
Nangeyalia Kharote (Bowling All-rounder)
Azmatullah Omarzai (Bowling All-rounder)
Gulbadin Naib (Bowling All-rounder)
Mohammad Nabi (Bowling All-rounder)
Rashid Khan (Bowling All-rounder)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Keeper)
Ikram Alikhil
Noor Ahmad
Naveed Zadran
Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fareed Ahmad Malik
Allah Ghazanfar
Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain)
Shadman Islam
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Mominul Haque
Shakib Al Hasan
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Zakir Hasan
Mushfiqur Rahim
Litton Das
Jaker Ali
Taijul Islam
Nayeem Hasan
Taskin Ahmed
Hasan Mahmud
Nahid Rana
Hasan Murad
When does the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2024 start?
The series begins on November 6, 2024.
Where will the ODI matches be held?
The matches will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
How many matches are there in the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series 2024?
The series consists of three ODI matches.
What are the dates for each match in the series?
The matches are scheduled for November 6, 9, and 11, 2024.
How can I watch the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh ODI series in India?
The matches will be available for live streaming through various platforms, including the FanCode app.
What is the current ICC ODI ranking of the two teams?
Bangladesh is ranked 8th, while Afghanistan is ranked 9th.
Who will captain the Afghanistan and Bangladesh teams?
Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan, and Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain Bangladesh.