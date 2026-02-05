How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming, TV Channels, Schedule and More

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a month-long cricketing spectacle from February 7 to March 8, 2026. With matches hosted across India and Sri Lanka, Indian fans have multiple official options to catch every game live—on mobile, smart TV, or traditional television. From paid OTT platforms to free-to-air broadcasts, here’s a complete, easy-to-follow guide on how to watch the tournament in India.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Key Tournament Details

Tournament dates: February 7 – March 8, 2026

Format: Group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final

Host venues: India and Sri Lanka

Defending focus: High-profile clashes, including India vs Pakistan, knockouts and finals

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India

Indian viewers can watch the entire tournament live online through JioHotstar, which holds the official digital streaming rights.

JioHotstar Streaming Details

Platform: JioHotstar app and website

Coverage: All matches live with replays and highlights

Languages: English, Hindi, and multiple regional languages

Video quality: SD, HD and Full HD

JioHotstar will stream every match of the World Cup, including group games, Super 8 matches, semi-finals and the final.

How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on JioHotstar

Download theJioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit hotstar.com. Sign in or create an account. Choose a suitable subscription plan if required. Navigate to the Sports or Cricket section. Select ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Click on the live match and start streaming.

JioHotstar Subscription Plans

Mobile Plan: ₹299 for 3 months (smartphone-only access)

Premium Annual Plan: ₹899 per year (ad-free HD streaming on mobile, laptop and TV)

A stable internet connection of at least 5 Mbps is recommended for uninterrupted HD viewing.

Free Live Streaming Option in India

Fans looking for a free viewing option can tune in to Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports).

DD Sports Free Coverage

Available on: DD Free Dish

Matches covered: Team India matches, semi-finals and final

Subscription: Not required

This makes it accessible to viewers across India without any OTT subscription.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 TV Broadcast in India

For traditional TV viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, the official television broadcaster for ICC events in India.

Star Sports Channels Broadcasting the World Cup

Star Sports 1 / Star Sports 1 HD

Star Sports 2 / Star Sports 2 HD

Star Sports 3

Regional Language Channels

Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD/HD)

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

This wide range of channels ensures commentary access in multiple Indian languages.

How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on DTH or Cable TV

Turn on your TV and open the channel guide. Search for Star Sports channels. Select: English commentary: Star Sports 1 or Star Sports 2

Hindi or regional commentary: Corresponding Star Sports regional channel Ensure your DTH or cable plan includes sports channels.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Overview

The tournament kicks off on February 7, 2026, with the final scheduled for March 8, 2026.

Key Matches to Watch

Opening match: February 7

India vs Pakistan: February 15

Super 8s: From February 21

Semi-finals: March 4 and March 5

Final: March 8

Matches will be played across iconic venues such as Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).

Best Way to Watch the T20 World Cup in India

For mobile users: JioHotstar Mobile Plan

For families and TV viewers: Star Sports Network

For free viewing: DD Sports on DD Free Dish

For multi-device streaming: JioHotstar Premium Plan

With comprehensive digital and television coverage, Indian cricket fans won’t miss a single moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

