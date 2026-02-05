How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming, TV Channels, Schedule and More

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a month-long cricketing spectacle from February 7 to March 8, 2026. With matches hosted across India and Sri Lanka, Indian fans have multiple official options to catch every game live—on mobile, smart TV, or traditional television. From paid OTT platforms to free-to-air broadcasts, here’s a complete, easy-to-follow guide on how to watch the tournament in India.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Key Tournament Details
Tournament dates: February 7 – March 8, 2026
Format: Group stage, Super 8s, semi-finals and final
Host venues: India and Sri Lanka
Defending focus: High-profile clashes, including India vs Pakistan, knockouts and finals
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India
Indian viewers can watch the entire tournament live online through JioHotstar, which holds the official digital streaming rights.
JioHotstar Streaming Details
Platform: JioHotstar app and website
Coverage: All matches live with replays and highlights
Languages: English, Hindi, and multiple regional languages
Video quality: SD, HD and Full HD
JioHotstar will stream every match of the World Cup, including group games, Super 8 matches, semi-finals and the final.
How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on JioHotstar
Download theJioHotstar app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or visit hotstar.com.
Sign in or create an account.
Choose a suitable subscription plan if required.
Navigate to the Sports or Cricket section.
Select ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Click on the live match and start streaming.
JioHotstar Subscription Plans
Mobile Plan: ₹299 for 3 months (smartphone-only access)
Premium Annual Plan: ₹899 per year (ad-free HD streaming on mobile, laptop and TV)
A stable internet connection of at least 5 Mbps is recommended for uninterrupted HD viewing.
Free Live Streaming Option in India
Fans looking for a free viewing option can tune in to Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports).
DD Sports Free Coverage
Available on: DD Free Dish
Matches covered: Team India matches, semi-finals and final
Subscription: Not required
This makes it accessible to viewers across India without any OTT subscription.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 TV Broadcast in India
For traditional TV viewers, the tournament will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, the official television broadcaster for ICC events in India.
Star Sports Channels Broadcasting the World Cup
Star Sports 1 / Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 2 / Star Sports 2 HD
Star Sports 3
Regional Language Channels
Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD/HD)
Star Sports 1 Tamil
Star Sports 1 Telugu
Star Sports 1 Kannada
This wide range of channels ensures commentary access in multiple Indian languages.
How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on DTH or Cable TV
Turn on your TV and open the channel guide.
Search for Star Sports channels.
Select:
English commentary: Star Sports 1 or Star Sports 2
Hindi or regional commentary: Corresponding Star Sports regional channel
Ensure your DTH or cable plan includes sports channels.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Match Schedule Overview
The tournament kicks off on February 7, 2026, with the final scheduled for March 8, 2026.
Key Matches to Watch
Opening match: February 7
India vs Pakistan: February 15
Super 8s: From February 21
Semi-finals: March 4 and March 5
Final: March 8
Matches will be played across iconic venues such as Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo).
Best Way to Watch the T20 World Cup in India
For mobile users: JioHotstar Mobile Plan
For families and TV viewers: Star Sports Network
For free viewing: DD Sports on DD Free Dish
For multi-device streaming: JioHotstar Premium Plan
With comprehensive digital and television coverage, Indian cricket fans won’t miss a single moment of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.
