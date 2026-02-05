T20 World Cup 2026: Full Squads of All Teams, Groups, Schedule and Tournament Overview

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be one of the biggest and most competitive editions in the tournament’s history. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the global T20 spectacle will bring together 20 international teams competing for cricket’s most coveted prize in the shortest format. With all squads officially announced, fans now have a clear picture of the players who will shape the tournament.
India, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign on the opening day against the United States in Mumbai, setting the tone for a month of high-intensity cricket.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Format and Key Dates
The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team will face the others in its group once during the league stage.
Group Stage: February 7 – February 20, 2026
Super Eight Stage: February 21 – March 1, 2026
Semi-finals: March 4 and March 5, 2026
Final: March 8, 2026
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by knockout rounds leading to the final.
T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Breakdown
Group A
India
Pakistan
United States
Namibia
Netherlands
Group B
Australia
Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe
Ireland
Oman
Group C
England
West Indies
Italy
Nepal
Scotland
Group D
South Africa
New Zealand
Afghanistan
Canada
United Arab Emirates
Full Squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
India Squad
India entered the tournament as defending champions, carrying strong momentum after an unbeaten run in recent T20I series.
Players:
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana
Pakistan Squad
A balanced squad blending experience and youth, with Salman Ali Agha leading the side.
Players:
Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Salman Mirza
United States Squad
USA continue their rise in global cricket with a strong core of all-rounders and experienced leaders.
Players:
Monank Patel (Captain), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shubham Ranjane
Namibia Squad
Namibia bring consistency and stability, led by their long-time captain Gerhard Erasmus.
Players:
Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo
Reserve: Alexander Volschenk
Netherlands Squad
The Dutch side features proven performers from associate cricket and European leagues.
Players:
Scott Edwards (Captain), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Noah Croes
Australia Squad
Australia fields a powerful, all-round heavy squad built for high-pressure T20 cricket.
Players:
Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann
Sri Lanka Squad
Sri Lanka relies on spin depth and versatile batting under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership.
Players:
Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake
England Squad
England bring explosive batting and pace variety, led by Harry Brook.
Players:
Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood
West Indies Squad
The West Indies squad boasts power hitters and world-class all-rounders.
Players:
Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson
South Africa Squad
South Africa present a strong pace attack supported by dynamic batters.
Players:
Aiden Markram (Captain), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith
New Zealand Squad
New Zealand field an experienced and tactically sound T20 lineup.
Players:
Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
Afghanistan Squad
Afghanistan’s squad is built around elite spin bowling and improving batting depth.
Players:
Rashid Khan (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rahman
Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik
Other Participating Teams
The tournament also features Ireland, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Scotland, Italy, Canada, Oman, and the UAE, each bringing competitive squads packed with emerging talent and experienced campaigners, highlighting the global growth of T20 cricket.
Why the T20 World Cup 2026 Promises High-Octane Action
With expanded participation, tighter scheduling, and a mix of established superstars and fearless young players, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to deliver thrilling encounters, dramatic finishes, and breakout performances. From power-packed batting line-ups to innovative bowling attacks, every squad arrives with the ambition to rewrite history on the biggest stage.
As the tournament approaches, attention will now turn to form, conditions, and tactical combinations, making the road to the final on March 8 an unmissable journey for cricket fans worldwide.
Also Read:
How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming, TV Channels, Schedule and More
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures
WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report