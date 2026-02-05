T20 World Cup 2026: Full Squads of All Teams, Groups, Schedule and Tournament Overview

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be one of the biggest and most competitive editions in the tournament’s history. Co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the global T20 spectacle will bring together 20 international teams competing for cricket’s most coveted prize in the shortest format. With all squads officially announced, fans now have a clear picture of the players who will shape the tournament.

Advertisment

India, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign on the opening day against the United States in Mumbai, setting the tone for a month of high-intensity cricket.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Tournament Format and Key Dates

The 2026 T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups of five. Each team will face the others in its group once during the league stage.

Group Stage: February 7 – February 20, 2026

Super Eight Stage: February 21 – March 1, 2026

Semi-finals: March 4 and March 5, 2026

Final: March 8, 2026

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Eight stage, followed by knockout rounds leading to the final.

T20 World Cup 2026 Groups Breakdown

Group A

India

Pakistan

United States

Namibia

Netherlands

Group B

Australia

Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe

Ireland

Oman

Group C

England

West Indies

Italy

Nepal

Scotland

Group D

South Africa

New Zealand

Afghanistan

Canada

United Arab Emirates

Full Squads for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India Squad

India entered the tournament as defending champions, carrying strong momentum after an unbeaten run in recent T20I series.

Players:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana

Pakistan Squad

A balanced squad blending experience and youth, with Salman Ali Agha leading the side.

Players:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Salman Mirza

United States Squad

USA continue their rise in global cricket with a strong core of all-rounders and experienced leaders.

Players:

Monank Patel (Captain), Jessy Singh, Andries Gous, Shehan Jayasuriya, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Saiteja Mukkamala, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Mohammad Mohsin, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Shubham Ranjane

Namibia Squad

Namibia bring consistency and stability, led by their long-time captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Players:

Gerhard Erasmus (Captain), Zane Green, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Ben Shikongo, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo

Reserve: Alexander Volschenk

Netherlands Squad

The Dutch side features proven performers from associate cricket and European leagues.

Players:

Scott Edwards (Captain), Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Aryan Dutt, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Noah Croes

Australia Squad

Australia fields a powerful, all-round heavy squad built for high-pressure T20 cricket.

Players:

Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Travis Head, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Inglis, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sri Lanka Squad

Sri Lanka relies on spin depth and versatile batting under Dasun Shanaka’s leadership.

Players:

Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake

England Squad

England bring explosive batting and pace variety, led by Harry Brook.

Players:

Harry Brook (Captain), Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

West Indies Squad

The West Indies squad boasts power hitters and world-class all-rounders.

Players:

Shai Hope (Captain), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson

South Africa Squad

South Africa present a strong pace attack supported by dynamic batters.

Players:

Aiden Markram (Captain), Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka, Jason Smith

New Zealand Squad

New Zealand field an experienced and tactically sound T20 lineup.

Players:

Mitchell Santner (Captain), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

Afghanistan Squad

Afghanistan’s squad is built around elite spin bowling and improving batting depth.

Players:

Rashid Khan (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sediqullah Atal, Shahidullah Kamal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Ishaq, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Zia-ur-Rahman

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Farid Ahmad Malik

Other Participating Teams

The tournament also features Ireland, Zimbabwe, Nepal, Scotland, Italy, Canada, Oman, and the UAE, each bringing competitive squads packed with emerging talent and experienced campaigners, highlighting the global growth of T20 cricket.

Why the T20 World Cup 2026 Promises High-Octane Action

With expanded participation, tighter scheduling, and a mix of established superstars and fearless young players, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is expected to deliver thrilling encounters, dramatic finishes, and breakout performances. From power-packed batting line-ups to innovative bowling attacks, every squad arrives with the ambition to rewrite history on the biggest stage.

As the tournament approaches, attention will now turn to form, conditions, and tactical combinations, making the road to the final on March 8 an unmissable journey for cricket fans worldwide.

How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming, TV Channels, Schedule and More

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures

WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report

India U19 Crush Afghanistan to Reach World Cup Final