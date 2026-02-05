ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a month-long celebration of fast-paced cricket as the world’s top teams battle for supremacy in the shortest format. Scheduled from February 7 to March 8, 2026, the tournament marks the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
With 20 teams, multiple host cities, and several blockbuster encounters—including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash—the 2026 edition promises high-intensity cricket and unforgettable moments.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Overview
Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
Edition: 10th
Dates: February 7 – March 8, 2026
Hosts: India and Sri Lanka
Total Teams: 20
Total Matches: 55
Defending Champions: India
The tournament opens with three matches on the first day, with India taking on the United States in the final fixture of the opening night.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups and Team Distribution
The 20 qualified teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.
Group A
India
Pakistan
United States
Netherlands
Namibia
Group B
Australia
Sri Lanka
Ireland
Zimbabwe
Oman
Group C
England
West Indies
Nepal
Italy
Scotland
Group D
New Zealand
South Africa
Afghanistan
Canada
United Arab Emirates
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament Format Explained
Each team plays four group-stage matches
The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8 stage
The Super 8s are divided into two groups of four
Each team plays three Super 8 matches
The top two teams from each Super 8 group qualify for the semi-finals
Winners of the semi-finals advance to the final
This format mirrors the previous edition, ensuring competitive balance and maximum high-stakes matches.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Match Schedule and Timings
Opening Day Fixtures – February 7, 2026
Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST, Colombo
West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST, Kolkata
India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST, Mumbai
Group-stage matches will continue until February 20, followed by the Super 8s from February 21 to March 1.
Knockout Matches
Semi-final 1: March 4
Semi-final 2: March 5
Final: March 8
Final and semi-final venues will depend on team qualifications, particularly India and Pakistan.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Venues and Host Cities
Venues in India
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Venues in Sri Lanka
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
India’s Complete Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026
All India group-stage matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
February 7: India vs USA – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
February 12: India vs Namibia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
February 15: India vs Pakistan – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
February 18: India vs Netherlands – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
If India qualify for the Super 8s, their fixtures are expected onFebruary 22 (Ahmedabad), February 26 (Chennai), and March 1 (Kolkata).
India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026
Batters
Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)
Rinku Singh
Wicketkeepers
Ishan Kishan
Sanju Samson
All-rounders
Hardik Pandya
Abhishek Sharma
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Washington Sundar
Tilak Varma
Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Kuldeep Yadav
Varun Chakaravarthy
Harshit Rana
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Details
Ticket Sales Platform: ICC official website and BookMyShow (India)
Phase 1 Prices:
India: Starting from INR 100
Sri Lanka: Starting from LKR 1000
Tickets for most India matches are already available.
The India vs Pakistan tickets are expected to start from LKR 1500.
Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live
India
TV: Star Sports Network
Streaming: JioHotstar
Key International Broadcasters
UK & Ireland: Sky Sports
Australia: Prime Video
USA & Canada: Willow TV
Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha, ARY Zapp
South Africa: SuperSport
Global Streaming: ICC.tv (selected matches)
Multiple language feeds will be available across regions.
Past ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners
|Year
|Host
|Champion
|2007
|South Africa
|India
|2009
|England
|Pakistan
|2010
|West Indies
|England
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|West Indies
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Sri Lanka
|2016
|India
|West Indies
|2021
|UAE & Oman
|Australia
|2022
|Australia
|England
|2024
|West Indies & USA
|India
ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners
2007: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
2009: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)
2010: Kevin Pietersen (England)
2012: Shane Watson (Australia)
2014 & 2016: Virat Kohli (India)
2021: David Warner (Australia)
2022: Sam Curran (England)
2024: Jasprit Bumrah (India)
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament’s history. With elite teams, emerging nations, iconic venues, and high-profile clashes, fans can expect thrilling finishes and world-class performances throughout the competition.
As defending champions, India will once again carry high expectations, while teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand aim to reclaim the coveted trophy.
