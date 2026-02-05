ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a month-long celebration of fast-paced cricket as the world’s top teams battle for supremacy in the shortest format. Scheduled from February 7 to March 8, 2026, the tournament marks the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

With 20 teams, multiple host cities, and several blockbuster encounters—including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash—the 2026 edition promises high-intensity cricket and unforgettable moments.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Overview

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Edition: 10th

Dates: February 7 – March 8, 2026

Hosts: India and Sri Lanka

Total Teams: 20

Total Matches: 55

Defending Champions: India

The tournament opens with three matches on the first day, with India taking on the United States in the final fixture of the opening night.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups and Team Distribution

The 20 qualified teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.

Group A

India

Pakistan

United States

Netherlands

Namibia

Group B

Australia

Sri Lanka

Ireland

Zimbabwe

Oman

Group C

England

West Indies

Nepal

Italy

Scotland

Group D

New Zealand

South Africa

Afghanistan

Canada

United Arab Emirates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament Format Explained

Each team plays four group-stage matches

The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8 stage

The Super 8s are divided into two groups of four

Each team plays three Super 8 matches

The top two teams from each Super 8 group qualify for the semi-finals

Winners of the semi-finals advance to the final

This format mirrors the previous edition, ensuring competitive balance and maximum high-stakes matches.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Match Schedule and Timings

Opening Day Fixtures – February 7, 2026

Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST, Colombo

West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST, Kolkata

India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST, Mumbai

Group-stage matches will continue until February 20, followed by the Super 8s from February 21 to March 1.

Knockout Matches

Semi-final 1: March 4

Semi-final 2: March 5

Final: March 8

Final and semi-final venues will depend on team qualifications, particularly India and Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Venues and Host Cities

Venues in India

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Venues in Sri Lanka

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo

India’s Complete Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

All India group-stage matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

February 7: India vs USA – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

February 12: India vs Namibia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

February 15: India vs Pakistan – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

February 18: India vs Netherlands – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

If India qualify for the Super 8s, their fixtures are expected onFebruary 22 (Ahmedabad), February 26 (Chennai), and March 1 (Kolkata).

India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Batters

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

Rinku Singh

Wicketkeepers

Ishan Kishan

Sanju Samson

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Abhishek Sharma

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Washington Sundar

Tilak Varma

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

Arshdeep Singh

Kuldeep Yadav

Varun Chakaravarthy

Harshit Rana

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Details

Ticket Sales Platform: ICC official website and BookMyShow (India)

Phase 1 Prices: India: Starting from INR 100 Sri Lanka: Starting from LKR 1000



Tickets for most India matches are already available.

The India vs Pakistan tickets are expected to start from LKR 1500.

Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live

India

TV: Star Sports Network

Streaming: JioHotstar

Key International Broadcasters

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports

Australia: Prime Video

USA & Canada: Willow TV

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha, ARY Zapp

South Africa: SuperSport

Global Streaming: ICC.tv (selected matches)

Multiple language feeds will be available across regions.

Past ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners

Year Host Champion 2007 South Africa India 2009 England Pakistan 2010 West Indies England 2012 Sri Lanka West Indies 2014 Bangladesh Sri Lanka 2016 India West Indies 2021 UAE & Oman Australia 2022 Australia England 2024 West Indies & USA India

ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners

2007: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

2009: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

2010: Kevin Pietersen (England)

2012: Shane Watson (Australia)

2014 & 2016: Virat Kohli (India)

2021: David Warner (Australia)

2022: Sam Curran (England)

2024: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament’s history. With elite teams, emerging nations, iconic venues, and high-profile clashes, fans can expect thrilling finishes and world-class performances throughout the competition.

As defending champions, India will once again carry high expectations, while teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand aim to reclaim the coveted trophy.

