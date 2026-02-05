Subscribe

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played from February 7 to March 8 across India and Sri Lanka, marking the 10th edition of the tournament.

PratidinTime Sports Desk
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to deliver a month-long celebration of fast-paced cricket as the world’s top teams battle for supremacy in the shortest format. Scheduled from February 7 to March 8, 2026, the tournament marks the 10th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup and will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

With 20 teams, multiple host cities, and several blockbuster encounters—including the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash—the 2026 edition promises high-intensity cricket and unforgettable moments.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Overview

  • Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

  • Edition: 10th

  • Dates: February 7 – March 8, 2026

  • Hosts: India and Sri Lanka

  • Total Teams: 20

  • Total Matches: 55

  • Defending Champions: India

The tournament opens with three matches on the first day, with India taking on the United States in the final fixture of the opening night.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Groups and Team Distribution

The 20 qualified teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.

Group A

  • India

  • Pakistan

  • United States

  • Netherlands

  • Namibia

Group B

  • Australia

  • Sri Lanka

  • Ireland

  • Zimbabwe

  • Oman

Group C

  • England

  • West Indies

  • Nepal

  • Italy

  • Scotland

Group D

  • New Zealand

  • South Africa

  • Afghanistan

  • Canada

  • United Arab Emirates

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tournament Format Explained

  • Each team plays four group-stage matches

  • The top two teams from each group advance to the Super 8 stage

  • The Super 8s are divided into two groups of four

  • Each team plays three Super 8 matches

  • The top two teams from each Super 8 group qualify for the semi-finals

  • Winners of the semi-finals advance to the final

This format mirrors the previous edition, ensuring competitive balance and maximum high-stakes matches.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Match Schedule and Timings

Opening Day Fixtures – February 7, 2026

  • Pakistan vs Netherlands – 11:00 AM IST, Colombo

  • West Indies vs Scotland – 3:00 PM IST, Kolkata

  • India vs USA – 7:00 PM IST, Mumbai

Group-stage matches will continue until February 20, followed by the Super 8s from February 21 to March 1.

Knockout Matches

  • Semi-final 1: March 4

  • Semi-final 2: March 5

  • Final: March 8

Final and semi-final venues will depend on team qualifications, particularly India and Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Venues and Host Cities

Venues in India

  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Venues in Sri Lanka

  • R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

  • Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo

India’s Complete Schedule for T20 World Cup 2026

All India group-stage matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

  • February 7: India vs USA – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

  • February 12: India vs Namibia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

  • February 15: India vs Pakistan – R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • February 18: India vs Netherlands – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

If India qualify for the Super 8s, their fixtures are expected onFebruary 22 (Ahmedabad), February 26 (Chennai), and March 1 (Kolkata).

India Squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Batters

  • Suryakumar Yadav (Captain)

  • Rinku Singh

Wicketkeepers

  • Ishan Kishan

  • Sanju Samson

All-rounders

  • Hardik Pandya

  • Abhishek Sharma

  • Shivam Dube

  • Axar Patel

  • Washington Sundar

  • Tilak Varma

Bowlers

  • Jasprit Bumrah

  • Arshdeep Singh

  • Kuldeep Yadav

  • Varun Chakaravarthy

  • Harshit Rana

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Details

  • Ticket Sales Platform: ICC official website and BookMyShow (India)

  • Phase 1 Prices:

    • India: Starting from INR 100

    • Sri Lanka: Starting from LKR 1000

Tickets for most India matches are already available.
The India vs Pakistan tickets are expected to start from LKR 1500.

Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Live

India

  • TV: Star Sports Network

  • Streaming: JioHotstar

Key International Broadcasters

  • UK & Ireland: Sky Sports

  • Australia: Prime Video

  • USA & Canada: Willow TV

  • Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha, ARY Zapp

  • South Africa: SuperSport

  • Global Streaming: ICC.tv (selected matches)

Multiple language feeds will be available across regions.

Past ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Winners

YearHostChampion
2007South AfricaIndia
2009EnglandPakistan
2010West IndiesEngland
2012Sri LankaWest Indies
2014BangladeshSri Lanka
2016IndiaWest Indies
2021UAE & OmanAustralia
2022AustraliaEngland
2024West Indies & USAIndia

ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Winners

  • 2007: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

  • 2009: Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka)

  • 2010: Kevin Pietersen (England)

  • 2012: Shane Watson (Australia)

  • 2014 & 2016: Virat Kohli (India)

  • 2021: David Warner (Australia)

  • 2022: Sam Curran (England)

  • 2024: Jasprit Bumrah (India)

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most competitive editions in the tournament’s history. With elite teams, emerging nations, iconic venues, and high-profile clashes, fans can expect thrilling finishes and world-class performances throughout the competition.

As defending champions, India will once again carry high expectations, while teams like England, Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand aim to reclaim the coveted trophy.

