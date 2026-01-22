WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report

The Women’s Premier League 2026 continues with a crucial league-stage clash as Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W) in Match 14 of the tournament. Scheduled to be played at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, this encounter could have a significant impact on the playoff race, with both teams entering the match in contrasting form.

GG-W vs UPW-W Match Details – WPL 2026

Match: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 14

Date: Thursday, January 22, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Live Broadcast: JioStar Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar (App & Website)

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women: Match Preview

Gujarat Giants Women began their WPL 2026 campaign on a strong note with back-to-back victories, but have since slipped into a three-match losing streak. Led by Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants are now in a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive as the tournament enters its decisive phase.

UP Warriorz Women, on the other hand, endured a difficult start to the season, losing their first three matches. However, they have staged a solid comeback with two consecutive wins, regaining momentum at the right time. A victory in this match could push them closer to the top four and strengthen their case for playoff qualification.

Earlier this season, the two sides were involved in a record-breaking high-scoring thriller where Gujarat Giants edged past UP Warriorz by 10 runs, with a combined 21 sixes being hit — the most in a women’s T20 match.

BCA Stadium, Vadodara Pitch Report

The BCA Stadium has emerged as a competitive venue in WPL 2026. While it is generally batting-friendly, the surface tends to slow down as the game progresses.

Average first-innings score: 150–165

Chasing record: Teams batting second have won all previous women’s T20 matches at this venue

Bowling conditions: Pacers can find some movement early on Spinners come into play as the pitch grips later

Dew factor: Likely in the second innings, making chasing preferable

Winning the toss and bowling first could be a key advantage.

GG-W vs UPW-W Head-to-Head Record (WPL)

Matches Played: 7

Gujarat Giants Women Wins: 4

UP Warriorz Women Wins: 3

Most Recent Meeting: January 10, 2026 (GG-W won by 10 runs)

Probable Playing XI – GG-W vs UPW-W

Gujarat Giants Women (GG-W)

Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Happy Kumari, Renuka Singh Thakur

UP Warriorz Women (UPW-W)

Kiran Navgire, Meg Lanning (c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Shweta Sehrawat (wk), Chloe Tryon, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Goud

Players to Watch in GG-W vs UPW-W Match 14

Probable Best Batter: Phoebe Litchfield (UPW-W)

Phoebe Litchfield has been in impressive form, scoring 211 runs in four matches this season. She played a memorable knock of 78 runs against Gujarat Giants earlier and will once again be central to UP Warriorz’s batting hopes.

Probable Best Bowler: Kashvee Gautam (GG-W)

Despite being slightly expensive, Kashvee Gautam has consistently picked up wickets for the Gujarat Giants. Her ability to break partnerships could be crucial, especially in the middle overs.

GG-W vs UPW-W Match Prediction – Who Will Win Today’s WPL Match?

Considering their current form, UP Warriorz Women appear to have a slight edge going into this contest due to their recent winning momentum and balanced squad. However, Gujarat Giants’ familiarity with the conditions and their previous win against UPW this season ensure this will be a closely fought encounter.

Prediction: UP Warriorz Women to win a tight contest, especially if they chase.

