India U19 Crush Afghanistan to Reach World Cup Final

The India U19 team stormed into the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 after defeating Afghanistan U19 by seven wickets in the second semi-final at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday. Chasing a daunting target of 311 runs, the Ayush Mhatre-led side produced the highest successful run chase in U19 World Cup history, underlining their dominance on the global stage.

India’s emphatic victory sets up a title clash against England U19, who earlier defeated defending champions Australia in the first semi-final. The final will be played in Harare on Friday.

India’s chase was anchored by a superb century from opener Aaron George, who struck 115 off 104 balls, including 15 fours and two sixes. He provided the backbone of the innings as India methodically dismantled Afghanistan’s bowling attack.

George added 90 runs for the opening wicket with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose explosive 68 off just 33 balls gave India early momentum. The aggressive start ensured that the required run rate never spiralled out of control.

Later, Vihaan Malhotra remained unbeaten on 38 off 47 balls, while Vedant Trivedi finished the chase with five not out, as India reached the target with overs to spare.

Afghanistan’s Nooristani Omarzai was the most effective bowler, returning figures of 2 for 64 from his full quota of 10 overs, but lacked support from the rest of the attack.

Afghanistan’s Centuries Set Stiff Target

Earlier, Afghanistan posted a competitive 310 for 4 after opting to bat first, riding on centuries from Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai. The duo stitched together a commanding 148-run partnership, putting India under early pressure.

Shinozada played a fluent knock of 110 off 93 balls, striking 15 boundaries, while Niazai remained unbeaten on 101 off 86 deliveries, which included 12 fours and two sixes. Afghanistan crossed the 200-run mark in the 41st over and accelerated sharply at the death.

Shinozada reached his century in 86 balls and became the first Afghanistan batter to score a U19 World Cup hundred against India, joining an elite list that includes Malcolm Lake, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, and Ben Stokes.

Indian Bowlers Strike at Key Moments

Despite the onslaught, India’s bowlers managed to pull things back at crucial intervals. Deepesh Devendran and Kanishk Chouhan picked up two wickets each, conceding 64 and 55 runs respectively, to prevent Afghanistan from pushing beyond 320.

Devendran broke both the opening stand and the crucial Shinozada-Niazai partnership, while Chouhan dismissed Osman Sadat to halt Afghanistan’s momentum in the middle overs.

India Eye Record Sixth U19 World Cup Title

With this victory, India U19 remain on course for a record-extending sixth Under-19 World Cup title. The final against England promises a high-stakes contest between two of the tournament’s most consistent sides.

England booked their place in the final after defeating Australia U19, setting up a marquee clash as India look to cap off their campaign with silverware.