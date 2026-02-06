ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Guide: Sale Date, Prices, and Step-by-Step Process

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be one of the biggest cricketing events in history, with matches hosted across India and Sri Lanka. As anticipation peaks, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the ticket sale details, allowing fans to secure seats for the global spectacle.
Tickets for the tournament go on sale from December 11 at 6:45 PM IST, and demand is expected to be extremely high, particularly for matches involving India and marquee clashes like India vs Pakistan.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Sale: Key Details
Tournament Start Date: February 7, 2026
Host Nations: India and Sri Lanka
Ticket Sale Start: December 11, 2025
Sale Time: 6:45 PM IST
Official Ticket Platform: tickets.cricketworldcup.com
Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow
India will enter the tournament as defending champions, adding to the excitement as they host the event at home. With limited seats and massive fan interest, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Where to Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Online
Fans can purchase tickets through the official ICC ticketing portal:
tickets.cricketworldcup.com
This website automatically redirects users to BookMyShow, ensuring a secure and streamlined booking experience for Indian and international buyers.
How to Book ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide
Follow these simple steps to book your tickets online:
T20 World Cup 2026
Visit tickets.cricketworldcup.com or bookmyshow.com
Log in using your registered mobile number or email ID
Select the match you want to attend
Choose your preferred seating category and number of tickets
Click on Proceed to Pay
Complete the payment process
Ticket confirmation details will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number
Only Phase 1 tickets are available initially, with additional phases expected to be announced later.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices
To ensure accessibility for fans across regions and income groups, the ICC has introduced affordable ticket pricing:
India: Tickets starting from INR 100
Sri Lanka: Tickets starting from LKR 1,000
The ICC has emphasised inclusivity, aiming to make this the most fan-friendly T20 World Cup to date.
ICC Statement on Ticket Pricing
The ICC confirmed that affordability is central to the tournament’s vision, ensuring fans from all backgrounds can experience live World Cup cricket inside the stadium.
Lessons from the 2023 World Cup Ticket Sales
During the 2023 ODI World Cup, fans faced several challenges, including:
Website crashes
Extremely long virtual queues
Waiting times exceeding 10 hours
Limited availability for India matches
With the T20 World Cup 2026, fans are advised to log in early, ensure payment details are ready, and avoid refreshing pages repeatedly to improve booking success.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups
The tournament features 20 teams, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage.
Group A
India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B
Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman
Group C
England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D
New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE
Semi-Finals and Final Venues
Final Match:
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – March 8, 2026
If Pakistan qualify, the final will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Semi-Finals:
March 4: Kolkata (or Colombo if Pakistan qualify)
March 5: Mumbai
Venue changes are subject to ICC security and logistical protocols.
Why Fans Should Book T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Early
Limited Phase 1 ticket availability
High demand for India matches
Affordable pricing attracts mass participation
Popular fixtures may sell out within minutes
Booking early is the best way to avoid disappointment and ensure a seat at cricket’s biggest T20 event.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 promises world-class cricket, packed stadiums, and an unmatched atmosphere across India and Sri Lanka. With ticket prices starting at just INR 100, the ICC has made live World Cup cricket accessible to millions of fans.
Supporters are encouraged to act quickly once ticket sales go live, as availability is expected to be extremely limited for high-profile matches.
Also Read:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Venues Guide: Stadium Profiles, Pitch Report, and Match Strategy Impact
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures
How to Watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming, TV Channels, Schedule and More
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures
WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report