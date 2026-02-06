Subscribe

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Booking Guide: Sale Date, Prices, and Step-by-Step Process

Tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 officially go on sale from December 11 at 6:45 PM IST through tickets.cricketworldcup.com, which redirects users to BookMyShow.

PratidinTime Sports Desk
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to be one of the biggest cricketing events in history, with matches hosted across India and Sri Lanka. As anticipation peaks, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the ticket sale details, allowing fans to secure seats for the global spectacle.

Tickets for the tournament go on sale from December 11 at 6:45 PM IST, and demand is expected to be extremely high, particularly for matches involving India and marquee clashes like India vs Pakistan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Sale: Key Details

  • Tournament Start Date: February 7, 2026

  • Host Nations: India and Sri Lanka

  • Ticket Sale Start: December 11, 2025

  • Sale Time: 6:45 PM IST

  • Official Ticket Platform: tickets.cricketworldcup.com

  • Ticketing Partner: BookMyShow

India will enter the tournament as defending champions, adding to the excitement as they host the event at home. With limited seats and massive fan interest, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

Where to Buy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Online

Fans can purchase tickets through the official ICC ticketing portal:

  • tickets.cricketworldcup.com

This website automatically redirects users to BookMyShow, ensuring a secure and streamlined booking experience for Indian and international buyers.

How to Book ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to book your tickets online:

  1. T20 World Cup 2026

    Visit tickets.cricketworldcup.com or bookmyshow.com

  2. Log in using your registered mobile number or email ID

  3. Select the match you want to attend

  4. Choose your preferred seating category and number of tickets

  5. Click on Proceed to Pay

  6. Complete the payment process

  7. Ticket confirmation details will be sent to your registered email ID or mobile number

Only Phase 1 tickets are available initially, with additional phases expected to be announced later.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Ticket Prices

To ensure accessibility for fans across regions and income groups, the ICC has introduced affordable ticket pricing:

  • India: Tickets starting from INR 100

  • Sri Lanka: Tickets starting from LKR 1,000

The ICC has emphasised inclusivity, aiming to make this the most fan-friendly T20 World Cup to date.

ICC Statement on Ticket Pricing

The ICC confirmed that affordability is central to the tournament’s vision, ensuring fans from all backgrounds can experience live World Cup cricket inside the stadium.

Lessons from the 2023 World Cup Ticket Sales

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, fans faced several challenges, including:

  • Website crashes

  • Extremely long virtual queues

  • Waiting times exceeding 10 hours

  • Limited availability for India matches

With the T20 World Cup 2026, fans are advised to log in early, ensure payment details are ready, and avoid refreshing pages repeatedly to improve booking success.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Groups

The tournament features 20 teams, divided into four groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Group A

India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B

Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe, Oman

Group C

England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy

Group D

New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

Semi-Finals and Final Venues

  • Final Match:

    • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad – March 8, 2026

    • If Pakistan qualify, the final will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • Semi-Finals:

    • March 4: Kolkata (or Colombo if Pakistan qualify)

    • March 5: Mumbai

Venue changes are subject to ICC security and logistical protocols.

Why Fans Should Book T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets Early

  • Limited Phase 1 ticket availability

  • High demand for India matches

  • Affordable pricing attracts mass participation

  • Popular fixtures may sell out within minutes

Booking early is the best way to avoid disappointment and ensure a seat at cricket’s biggest T20 event.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 promises world-class cricket, packed stadiums, and an unmatched atmosphere across India and Sri Lanka. With ticket prices starting at just INR 100, the ICC has made live World Cup cricket accessible to millions of fans.

Supporters are encouraged to act quickly once ticket sales go live, as availability is expected to be extremely limited for high-profile matches.

