Subscribe

0

Sports

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, TV Channels and Live Streaming Details

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches will be played from February 2 to February 6 across India and Sri Lanka, featuring 16 preparatory fixtures ahead of the main tournament.

author-image
PratidinTime News Desk
Updated On
New Update
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

As anticipation builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, teams are entering the final phase of preparation through a series of warm-up matches. The warm-up fixtures will be played between February 2 and February 6, giving squads valuable match practice ahead of the global tournament, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Advertisment

Defending champions India, along with India A, will feature prominently in these preparatory games as they fine-tune combinations before the main event.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Overview

  • Warm-up dates: February 2–6, 2026

  • Total matches: 16

  • Host nations: India and Sri Lanka

  • Purpose: Tournament preparation before the main World Cup

The warm-ups will be held across four Indian cities and Colombo in Sri Lanka, involving all participating teams.

India and India A Warm-Up Match Schedule

India and India A will play a total of three warm-up fixtures, including a high-profile clash against South Africa.

India & India A Warm-Up Fixtures

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
February 2India A vs USADY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai5:00 PM
February 4India vs South AfricaDY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai7:00 PM
February 6India A vs NamibiaBCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru5:00 PM

India A is led by Ayush Badoni, while the senior India team will use the South Africa match as their final rehearsal before the World Cup opener.

Venues for T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches

Indian Venues

  • BCCI Centre of Excellence (Grounds 1 & 2), Bengaluru

  • DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

  • M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sri Lanka Venues

  • R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

  • SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

  • Colombo Cricket Club Ground

Fans will be allowed to attend select matches in India, with tickets available at venue box offices and online platforms.

Complete ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Fixtures List

February 2

  • Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru

  • USA vs India A – Navi Mumbai

  • Canada vs Italy – Chennai

February 3

  • Oman vs Sri Lanka A – Colombo

  • Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo

  • Nepal vs UAE – Chennai

February 4

  • Scotland vs Namibia – Bengaluru

  • Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru

  • Pakistan vs Ireland – Colombo

  • India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai

February 5

  • Zimbabwe vs Oman – Colombo

  • Nepal vs Canada – Chennai

  • Australia vs Netherlands – Colombo

  • New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai

February 6

  • Italy vs UAE – Chennai

  • India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru

How to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches in India

Live TV Broadcast

  • Star Sports Network

Live Streaming

  • JioHotstar (App and Website)

The India vs South Africa warm-up match on February 4 will be televised live on Star Sports, while JioHotstar will stream the fixture digitally. JioHotstar will also stream multiple other warm-up matches live, with highlights available on ICC digital platforms.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Details

  • India: Star Sports, JioHotstar

  • Sri Lanka: ThePapare, Dialogue Play

  • Pakistan: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp

  • United Kingdom: Sky Sports (select matches), ICC.tv

  • North America: Willow TV

  • Middle East & North Africa: E& (select matches), ICC.tv

  • Australia & New Zealand: Sky TV NZ, ICC.tv

  • Rest of the World: ICC.tv

India’s Group and World Cup Schedule

India has been placed in Group A, alongside:

  • USA

  • Pakistan

  • Netherlands

  • Namibia

India Group-Stage Fixtures

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
February 7India vs USAMumbai7:00 PM
February 12India vs NamibiaNew Delhi7:00 PM
February 15India vs PakistanColombo7:00 PM
February 18India vs NetherlandsAhmedabad7:00 PM

The final is scheduled for March 8, with Ahmedabad expected to host the title clash unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo may be the venue.

Why Warm-Up Matches Matter Ahead of the T20 World Cup

Warm-up fixtures allow teams to:

  • Adjust to local conditions

  • Finalise playing XIs

  • Test bench strength

  • Build match fitness and momentum

For India, the South Africa clash serves as a crucial indicator of readiness before the World Cup opener.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches offer fans an early taste of international T20 action ahead of the marquee tournament. With top teams, multiple venues, and live broadcast coverage, these matches set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying World Cup across India and Sri Lanka.

Also Read:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures

WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report

India U19 Crush Afghanistan to Reach World Cup Final

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026