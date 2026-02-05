ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, TV Channels and Live Streaming Details

As anticipation builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, teams are entering the final phase of preparation through a series of warm-up matches. The warm-up fixtures will be played between February 2 and February 6, giving squads valuable match practice ahead of the global tournament, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Defending champions India, along with India A, will feature prominently in these preparatory games as they fine-tune combinations before the main event.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Overview

Warm-up dates: February 2–6, 2026

Total matches: 16

Host nations: India and Sri Lanka

Purpose: Tournament preparation before the main World Cup

The warm-ups will be held across four Indian cities and Colombo in Sri Lanka, involving all participating teams.

India and India A Warm-Up Match Schedule

India and India A will play a total of three warm-up fixtures, including a high-profile clash against South Africa.

India & India A Warm-Up Fixtures

Date Match Venue Time (IST) February 2 India A vs USA DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 5:00 PM February 4 India vs South Africa DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 7:00 PM February 6 India A vs Namibia BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru 5:00 PM

India A is led by Ayush Badoni, while the senior India team will use the South Africa match as their final rehearsal before the World Cup opener.

Venues for T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches

Indian Venues

BCCI Centre of Excellence (Grounds 1 & 2), Bengaluru

DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Sri Lanka Venues

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo

Colombo Cricket Club Ground

Fans will be allowed to attend select matches in India, with tickets available at venue box offices and online platforms.

Complete ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Fixtures List

February 2

Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru

USA vs India A – Navi Mumbai

Canada vs Italy – Chennai

February 3

Oman vs Sri Lanka A – Colombo

Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo

Nepal vs UAE – Chennai

February 4

Scotland vs Namibia – Bengaluru

Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru

Pakistan vs Ireland – Colombo

India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai

February 5

Zimbabwe vs Oman – Colombo

Nepal vs Canada – Chennai

Australia vs Netherlands – Colombo

New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai

February 6

Italy vs UAE – Chennai

India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru

How to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches in India

Live TV Broadcast

Star Sports Network

Live Streaming

JioHotstar (App and Website)

The India vs South Africa warm-up match on February 4 will be televised live on Star Sports, while JioHotstar will stream the fixture digitally. JioHotstar will also stream multiple other warm-up matches live, with highlights available on ICC digital platforms.

Global Broadcast and Streaming Details

India: Star Sports, JioHotstar

Sri Lanka: ThePapare, Dialogue Play

Pakistan: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp

United Kingdom: Sky Sports (select matches), ICC.tv

North America: Willow TV

Middle East & North Africa: E& (select matches), ICC.tv

Australia & New Zealand: Sky TV NZ, ICC.tv

Rest of the World: ICC.tv

India’s Group and World Cup Schedule

India has been placed in Group A, alongside:

USA

Pakistan

Netherlands

Namibia

India Group-Stage Fixtures

Date Match Venue Time (IST) February 7 India vs USA Mumbai 7:00 PM February 12 India vs Namibia New Delhi 7:00 PM February 15 India vs Pakistan Colombo 7:00 PM February 18 India vs Netherlands Ahmedabad 7:00 PM

The final is scheduled for March 8, with Ahmedabad expected to host the title clash unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo may be the venue.

Why Warm-Up Matches Matter Ahead of the T20 World Cup

Warm-up fixtures allow teams to:

Adjust to local conditions

Finalise playing XIs

Test bench strength

Build match fitness and momentum

For India, the South Africa clash serves as a crucial indicator of readiness before the World Cup opener.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches offer fans an early taste of international T20 action ahead of the marquee tournament. With top teams, multiple venues, and live broadcast coverage, these matches set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying World Cup across India and Sri Lanka.

