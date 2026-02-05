ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Venues, TV Channels and Live Streaming Details

As anticipation builds for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, teams are entering the final phase of preparation through a series of warm-up matches. The warm-up fixtures will be played between February 2 and February 6, giving squads valuable match practice ahead of the global tournament, which begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.
Defending champions India, along with India A, will feature prominently in these preparatory games as they fine-tune combinations before the main event.
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches Overview
Warm-up dates: February 2–6, 2026
Total matches: 16
Host nations: India and Sri Lanka
Purpose: Tournament preparation before the main World Cup
The warm-ups will be held across four Indian cities and Colombo in Sri Lanka, involving all participating teams.
India and India A Warm-Up Match Schedule
India and India A will play a total of three warm-up fixtures, including a high-profile clash against South Africa.
India & India A Warm-Up Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 2
|India A vs USA
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|5:00 PM
|February 4
|India vs South Africa
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|February 6
|India A vs Namibia
|BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru
|5:00 PM
India A is led by Ayush Badoni, while the senior India team will use the South Africa match as their final rehearsal before the World Cup opener.
Venues for T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches
Indian Venues
BCCI Centre of Excellence (Grounds 1 & 2), Bengaluru
DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Sri Lanka Venues
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo
Colombo Cricket Club Ground
Fans will be allowed to attend select matches in India, with tickets available at venue box offices and online platforms.
Complete ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Fixtures List
February 2
Afghanistan vs Scotland – Bengaluru
USA vs India A – Navi Mumbai
Canada vs Italy – Chennai
February 3
Oman vs Sri Lanka A – Colombo
Netherlands vs Zimbabwe – Colombo
Nepal vs UAE – Chennai
February 4
Scotland vs Namibia – Bengaluru
Afghanistan vs West Indies – Bengaluru
Pakistan vs Ireland – Colombo
India vs South Africa – Navi Mumbai
February 5
Zimbabwe vs Oman – Colombo
Nepal vs Canada – Chennai
Australia vs Netherlands – Colombo
New Zealand vs USA – Navi Mumbai
February 6
Italy vs UAE – Chennai
India A vs Namibia – Bengaluru
How to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Matches in India
Live TV Broadcast
Star Sports Network
Live Streaming
JioHotstar (App and Website)
The India vs South Africa warm-up match on February 4 will be televised live on Star Sports, while JioHotstar will stream the fixture digitally. JioHotstar will also stream multiple other warm-up matches live, with highlights available on ICC digital platforms.
Global Broadcast and Streaming Details
India: Star Sports, JioHotstar
Sri Lanka: ThePapare, Dialogue Play
Pakistan: Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, ARY Zapp
United Kingdom: Sky Sports (select matches), ICC.tv
North America: Willow TV
Middle East & North Africa: E& (select matches), ICC.tv
Australia & New Zealand: Sky TV NZ, ICC.tv
Rest of the World: ICC.tv
India’s Group and World Cup Schedule
India has been placed in Group A, alongside:
USA
Pakistan
Netherlands
Namibia
India Group-Stage Fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|February 7
|India vs USA
|Mumbai
|7:00 PM
|February 12
|India vs Namibia
|New Delhi
|7:00 PM
|February 15
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|7:00 PM
|February 18
|India vs Netherlands
|Ahmedabad
|7:00 PM
The final is scheduled for March 8, with Ahmedabad expected to host the title clash unless Pakistan qualify, in which case Colombo may be the venue.
Why Warm-Up Matches Matter Ahead of the T20 World Cup
Warm-up fixtures allow teams to:
Adjust to local conditions
Finalise playing XIs
Test bench strength
Build match fitness and momentum
For India, the South Africa clash serves as a crucial indicator of readiness before the World Cup opener.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches offer fans an early taste of international T20 action ahead of the marquee tournament. With top teams, multiple venues, and live broadcast coverage, these matches set the stage for what promises to be an electrifying World Cup across India and Sri Lanka.
Also Read:
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Complete Guide to Teams, Groups, Schedule, Venues, Tickets, Live Streaming and India Fixtures
WPL 2026 Match 14 Preview: Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women – Prediction, Playing XI, Pitch Report