ICC T20I Rankings: Abhishek Sharma Soars to No.2 – Full Details Inside

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has made a remarkable leap in the latest ICC Men's T20I Rankings for batters, climbing 38 places to secure the second spot. The rankings, released on Wednesday by the ICC, reflect his stellar performances in the recently concluded T20I series against England.

Abhishek's defining moment came in the fifth and final match of the series in Mumbai, where he delivered a breathtaking 135-run knock off just 54 balls. This innings not only marked his highest individual score in T20Is but also became the highest individual innings by an Indian men's player in the shortest format. His outstanding form saw him finish as the leading run-getter of the series, amassing 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and an impressive strike rate of 219.68, including a century and a half-century.

Australia's Travis Head retains the top position in the T20I batting rankings, but Abhishek is now only 26 rating points behind. Meanwhile, two other Indian batters—Tilak Varma (third) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (fifth)—also feature prominently within the top five, keeping the battle for the No.1 spot intensely competitive.

The rankings also saw substantial gains for other Indian players. Hardik Pandya climbed five places to 51st, while Shivam Dube made an impressive surge of 38 spots to reach 58th.

Indian Bowlers Shine in T20I Rankings

The latest ICC rankings for T20I bowlers witnessed Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy rising three places to claim the joint second position. His 14 wickets in the England series, including a five-wicket haul, earned him the Player of the Series accolade. Teammate Ravi Bishnoi also made significant progress, moving up four places to sixth after picking up five wickets in the series.

At the summit of the T20I bowling rankings, West Indies' Akeal Hosein reclaimed his No.1 position, dethroning England's Adil Rashid.

Australian Cricketers Dominate Test Rankings

The recently updated ICC Test rankings saw several Australian players make notable advancements following their commanding innings-and-242-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle. Stand-in captain Steve Smith moved up three places to fifth after scoring his 35th Test century, while opener Usman Khawaja rose six places to 11th following his career-best 232-run innings.

In the bowling department, veteran spinner Nathan Lyon climbed two spots to sixth, while pacer Mitchell Starc advanced to 12th, further solidifying Australia’s dominance in Test cricket.

With the cricketing landscape constantly evolving, these rankings highlight the growing influence of Indian players in T20Is while underscoring Australia’s continued stronghold in Test cricket. Fans can look forward to more thrilling performances as the competition for top spots remains intense.