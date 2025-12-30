India–New Zealand T20 in Guwahati: Ticket Sales Begin January 1

Cricket fans in Assam can start marking their calendars as the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) has announced the sale of tickets for the third T20 International between India and New Zealand, to be played in Guwahati on January 25, 2026.

The match will be held at the ACA Stadium, and ticket booking will begin from January 1. According to the Assam Cricket Association, tickets can be purchased only through BookMyShow. Online sales will open at 4 pm, and fans will get mobile tickets, allowing easy entry into the stadium without any paperwork.

To make the match accessible to more people, ticket prices have been kept reasonable. Special student tickets will be available for Rs 500, while tickets for other sections of the stadium will be priced from Rs 1,000 onwards, the ACA further stated.

The Guwahati fixture is part of a five-match T20 International series between India and New Zealand and is seen as an important step in India’s build-up to the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8 next year.

The series will get underway on January 21 in Nagpur before moving to Raipur and Visakhapatnam. After the Guwahati match, the tour will conclude with the final game in Thiruvananthapuram.

India will be captained by Suryakumar Yadav, with a squad featuring a mix of experienced players across batting, all-rounder, and bowling departments. The series is expected to give the team valuable match practice ahead of the global tournament.

New Zealand will arrive in India under the leadership of Mitchell Santner, with officials confirming that the visitors will field a full-strength side for the T20I series, setting the stage for a high-quality contest across all five venues.

