IPL 2025: Barsapara Stadium to Host Two Matches as BCCI Unveils Schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the schedule for the 18th edition of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, confirming that Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium will host two high-stakes matches.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play both their designated home games at Barsapara, with the first encounter set against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26. The second match, scheduled for March 30, will see RR take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK), promising an exciting clash between two powerhouse teams.

IPL 2025: Key Highlights

The highly anticipated tournament will commence on March 22, 2025, and culminate in the grand finale on May 25, 2025. A total of 74 matches will be played across 13 venues, including 12 double-headers. The afternoon fixtures are set to begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The season opener will witness defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders locking horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 22. The first double-header of the season will take place on March 23, featuring Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon, followed by a blockbuster evening clash between five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Venues and Home Ground Splits

This year, three franchises will split their home games between two venues. Delhi Capitals (DC) will host their matches in Visakhapatnam and at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Rajasthan Royals will play their two home matches in Guwahati before shifting base to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur for the remainder of their home fixtures. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will divide their home games between the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh and the scenic Dharamsala, which will host key matchups against LSG, DC, and MI.

Playoffs and Final Venues

The Playoff stage will be split between Hyderabad and Kolkata. Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on May 20 and May 21, respectively. The second Qualifier will then shift to Kolkata on May 23, leading up to the much-anticipated IPL 2025 Final, which will take place on May 25.

The detailed schedule of the TATA IPL 2025 can be accessed by clicking HERE.