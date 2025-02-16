KKR vs RCB to Kick Off IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens: Reports

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are reportedly set to face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the IPL final is expected to take place on May 25. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to release the official schedule, key fixtures and venues for the 10-team league have begun to surface.

Key Opening Weekend Fixtures

Last season’s runners-up, Sunrisers Hyderabad, are likely to commence their campaign at home against Rajasthan Royals in an afternoon fixture on March 23. The same evening, arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are expected to lock horns at Chepauk, promising an electrifying start to the tournament.

The 2025 IPL season is expected to begin just 12 days after the ICC Champions Trophy final on March 9, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of high-intensity cricket action. Matches will be played across 12 venues, including the 10 home grounds of the franchises. Additionally, Guwahati will serve as the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals, while Dharamsala will play a similar role for Punjab Kings.

New Captains Take Charge

The IPL 2025 opener is expected to witness a battle between two teams under new leadership. RCB have appointed Rajat Patidar as their captain following a leadership revamp, while KKR are yet to confirm a successor to Shreyas Iyer, who led them to the title in 2024. The contest at Eden Gardens holds historical significance, with KKR having dominated RCB at the venue, securing eight wins in 12 matches.

RCB, who finished fourth last season, endured a dramatic campaign, recovering from a six-match losing streak with a six-match winning run to reach the playoffs, only to bow out in the Eliminator. Their fans will be eager to see if Patidar can steer the team to a long-awaited maiden title.

Punjab Kings, another franchise undergoing transition, have named Shreyas Iyer as their new captain with Ricky Ponting taking over as head coach. The franchise is expected to play three of its home matches in Dharamsala, an increase from the usual two, while the remaining four will be held at Mullanpur in Punjab.

As anticipation builds, the upcoming IPL season is poised to deliver yet another thrilling edition of franchise cricket, with fresh leadership, intense rivalries, and a jam-packed calendar promising excitement for fans worldwide.