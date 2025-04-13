IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Eye 5th Straight Win as They Bowl First vs MI

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bowl first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2025 encounter at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With a four-match winning streak, DC enters the clash brimming with confidence, while MI will be looking to turn their fortunes around after a series of inconsistent performances.

DC's Form on Display, MI's Revival in Focus

With a perfect record thus far, DC is riding high on momentum. The team has made one change, with Faf du Plessis sidelined due to injury. But even in his absence, the Capitals remain formidable, boasting a strong batting line-up and a potent bowling attack. Skipper Axar Patel will lead from the front, with Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc ready to exploit the Kotla pitch. KL Rahul’s resurgence in the middle order adds crucial depth to the batting lineup.

On the other hand, MI’s top order has been a cause for concern, with Rohit Sharma struggling for form. Despite the challenges, Mumbai is bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will spearhead the pace attack. If their bowlers can put up a strong fight, MI might still have a chance to pull off a victory in the batting-friendly conditions of Kotla.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Axar’s Confident Call: 'We’re Chasing Well'

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel backed his team’s chasing abilities after opting to bowl first. “We’re chasing well, and with this being the first match here this season, it’s tough to predict the pitch. The key is sticking to our plans and staying brave,” said Axar, noting Faf du Plessis’ injury but expressing confidence in his squad.

MI captain Hardik Pandya, although facing a challenging phase, remained optimistic: “We’ve got the experience, and we’re close to finding our rhythm. No point in panicking—our game will come together soon.”

Top-Order Woes: A Key Battle for Both Teams

Both teams face similar issues with their top-order. DC's Jake Fraser-McGurk has yet to find his rhythm, while Faf du Plessis’ absence adds more pressure. For MI, the struggling form of Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton’s single fifty this season are glaring concerns. The success of both teams will hinge on whether their top order can deliver on the big stage.

KL Rahul will be hoping to continue his strong performances at a venue he’s well acquainted with. “I know this ground better than anyone,” said Rahul after his match-winning knock at Chinnaswamy. Can he carry that form into the batting paradise of Kotla, where big runs are often on the cards?

Venue Stats: Kotla's High-Scoring History

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is renowned for its high-scoring encounters. Teams chasing have won 46 times, just four more than teams posting a target. The highest individual score here is 128, held by Chris Gayle (RCB) and Rishabh Pant (DC), while the highest team total is 266/7 by Sunrisers Hyderabad. The highest successful chase stands at 187/3 by DC in 2023—setting the stage for another thrilling chase.

Weather Update: Clear Skies, Ideal Cricket Conditions

After two days of dust storms, Delhi is set to provide perfect conditions for cricket, with clear skies and a temperature of 32°C. There’s little chance of rain, ensuring the match is unlikely to be affected by weather.

Earlier: RCB Dominates RR with a Nine-Wicket Win

In the day’s first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Chasing 174, RCB completed the target in just 17.3 overs, with Phil Salt and Virat Kohli smashing half-centuries.

With DC aiming to extend their winning streak and MI looking for a revival, the stage is set for an exciting clash at Kotla. Who will come out on top? Stay tuned for what promises to be a thrilling contest.