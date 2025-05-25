IPL 2025: KKR and SRH Face Off in Final League Game at Delhi

As the Indian Premier League 2025 nears the business end of its league stage, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gear up for Match No. 68 — a dead rubber fixture scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Delhi’s iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams, already out of the playoff race, will use this final league game as a platform to build momentum and end their campaigns on a high.

Disappointing Seasons for Former Finalists

The 18th IPL season has been challenging for both sides. KKR, the defending champions, struggled to find consistent form, finishing with five wins and six losses from 13 matches. Despite a squad overhaul ahead of the season, the team failed to mount a serious title defense, leaving fans craving a turnaround.

SRH’s story mirrors KKR’s woes. Sitting eighth in the points table, the Pat Cummins-led side stumbled through much of the season. However, they’ve hit their stride recently with back-to-back wins, providing a glimmer of hope heading into this contest.

Pitch Report: Spin to Dominate at Arun Jaitley

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is expected to offer plenty of assistance to spinners, courtesy of its dry surface and patches of grass. The slower track will test batters’ technique, while dew could influence the latter stages, likely prompting captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss. Weather conditions are favorable, with no rain forecasted, promising an uninterrupted contest.

Head-to-Head: KKR Hold Upper Hand

In 29 encounters to date, KKR boast a dominant record with 19 wins against SRH’s 9, alongside a solitary tie. The last meeting between these two franchises took place recently on April 3, 2025, setting the stage for yet another thrilling showdown.

Predicted Playing Elevens

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Vaibhav Arora

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Harsh Dubey

Key Players to Watch

Travis Head: The Australian southpaw has accumulated 298 runs in 12 games this season. Though not having his best campaign, Head’s ability to shift momentum and exploit the powerplay will be crucial for SRH as they look to extend their winning streak.

Varun Chakravarthy: KKR’s premier spinner has been lethal this season with 17 wickets in 12 matches. Known for his mystery spin, Chakravarthy has a remarkable record against SRH, having claimed 14 wickets in as many encounters. Expect him to bamboozle Hyderabad’s batsmen on the slow Delhi track.

Outlook

While the stakes of playoff qualification are off the table, this match is far from a mere formality. Both teams will battle fiercely to assert dominance, give opportunities to emerging talents, and end their IPL 2025 journey on a positive note. For fans, the contest promises thrilling cricket — spinners weaving their magic, power hitters aiming for big shots, and captains strategizing on a pitch that demands precision.

As KKR and SRH face off under the Delhi lights, all eyes will be on who can seize the final moments of the league stage with pride and purpose.