JN.1 Variant Behind New COVID Cases in India? Experts Advise Caution

After months of relative calm, COVID-19 is showing signs of a slow resurgence across urban centers in India. Several states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, have issued alerts to hospitals amid a rise in mild cases.

Advertisment

According to the latest data, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have reported fresh COVID-19 cases in May, though no deaths have been reported so far. Most cases are mild, resembling common influenza.

JN.1 Variant Suspected to Be Behind Mild Surge

Health experts suggest the recent rise is likely driven by the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron. While the variant is said to be “active,” the World Health Organization (WHO) has not classified it as a "variant of concern." Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue, headaches, and recovery typically occurs within four days.

Delhi Reports First COVID Cases in 3 Years

Delhi has confirmed 23 COVID-19 cases — the first in nearly three years. The state government has instructed hospitals to stay prepared with adequate bed capacity, oxygen cylinders, testing kits, and vaccines. Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh has urged citizens not to panic, stating that the current variant resembles common flu.

The Delhi government has also mandated that hospitals upload daily data on Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) to the Integrated Health Data Platform.

COVID Cases in Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai

Delhi-NCR regions are also seeing new infections. Noida reported a 55-year-old COVID-19 patient, while Ghaziabad has recorded four cases so far.

Mumbai has reported 95 cases this month, accounting for most of Maharashtra’s active cases. Hospitalisation remains low, with only 16 patients admitted. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised testing for all patients showing SARI symptoms. Meanwhile, Thane has reported 10 cases over the past three days.

Kerala Sees Highest Number of COVID Cases in May

Kerala has recorded 273 COVID-19 cases in May, the highest among all states. The Health Department has ramped up surveillance across districts, made masks mandatory in hospitals, and advised those with symptoms to wear face coverings in public places.

Mild Uptick in Karnataka, Including Infant Case

Karnataka has reported 35 new COVID-19 cases, including a nine-month-old baby from Hoskote. The government has urged people with SARI symptoms to get tested immediately.

Andhra Pradesh Issues Precautionary Advisory

While Andhra Pradesh has not reported a significant rise in cases, the state government has advised health facilities to maintain adequate stock of vaccines, PPE kits, and masks. Travelers returning from COVID-affected countries in Asia are being advised to undergo testing.

Also Read: Fresh Spike in COVID-19 Cases Across India as Southeast Asia Battles New Wave