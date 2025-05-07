IPL 2025: KKR Face CSK in Do-or-Die Clash at Eden Gardens

As the Indian Premier League 2025 heads into its final stretch, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for a crucial face-off against the already-eliminated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 57 at the iconic Eden Gardens. With IPL fever sweeping across 13 cities and 74 games slated in two months, stakes are sky-high as the playoffs draw near.

Playoff Picture Heats Up

KKR are clinging to hope. Following a thrilling one-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their last outing, the two-time champions sit sixth on the points table with five wins and five losses. Every remaining match is now a must-win if they want to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

On the other hand, CSK find themselves in unfamiliar territory—out of the playoff race. With just three wins from eleven matches, the five-time champions are playing for pride. Their narrow two-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru further dashed their hopes, but with nothing to lose, expect the yellow brigade to come out swinging.

Clash of Form and Firepower

KKR will bank on the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, and Andre Russell to keep their momentum alive. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, now leading the side, will need to marshal his troops with tactical precision.

CSK, despite their poor run, boast a mix of experience and youth. Skipper MS Dhoni remains the nucleus, while players like Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, and Dewald Brevis will look to make their presence felt. A consolation win here would be a morale boost for the Men in Yellow.

Venue & Conditions

The game will unfold under hazy skies at Eden Gardens with temperatures hovering around 34°C and humidity at 52%. The pitch promises a balanced contest, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. The toss will be key, with chasing expected to be the preferred option.

Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana

Chennai Super Kings:

MS Dhoni (C), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis

What Lies Ahead

Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Hyderabad on May 20 and 21 respectively, while Qualifier 2 and the grand finale are set for May 23 and 25 in Kolkata. With their home crowd behind them, KKR will be desperate to stay in the race. CSK, meanwhile, will look to spoil the party.

As the sun sets over Eden Gardens, all eyes will be on whether KKR can rise from the ashes—or if CSK has one last roar left in them.