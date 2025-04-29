IPL 2025: KKR’s Chase for Playoffs May Get ‘Stubbs’-ed in Delhi!

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 48 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday. With the playoff race heating up, both sides find themselves at critical junctures in their campaigns—DC eyeing the summit and KKR desperately clinging to fading hopes.

Delhi Capitals, led by the experienced Axar Patel, currently sit in fourth place on the table with six wins and three losses. A victory today could catapult them into the top two and solidify their playoff chances. However, a recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru has highlighted vulnerabilities the hosts must quickly address.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are in a must-win situation. With only three wins from nine games, one no-result, and five defeats, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side languishes at seventh on the points table. Another stumble today could effectively seal their elimination from the playoff race.

Pitch & Conditions: Spin to Win

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has traditionally favoured batters, but recent matches have seen a slower surface come into play. The DC-RCB clash just 48 hours ago saw spinners dominate and reverse swing emerge as a factor. With signs of wear and tear creeping in as the tournament progresses, expect spinners and clever seamers to have a major say. The toss-winning captain is likely to opt to bowl first, with 150–165 being a competitive target.

Team News & Playing XIs

Both teams are expected to field their full-strength squads, with no injuries reported ahead of the match.

Delhi Capitals (Predicted XI):

Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel (c), Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc

Impact Player: Ashutosh Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI):

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana

Impact Player: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Players to Watch

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR)

The KKR skipper has been a lone bright spot in an otherwise underwhelming campaign. With 271 runs in eight innings at a healthy average of 38.71 and a strike rate of 146.48, Rahane’s form with the bat could be the key to keeping Kolkata’s playoff hopes alive.

Axar Patel (DC)

While his wicket tally stands at just three from 11 matches, the DC captain has proved to be a miser with the ball and a shrewd operator in the powerplay. His arm balls and pace variations will be crucial on a pitch that promises turn and grip.

Head-to-Head Record

The rivalry between DC and KKR has always delivered tight contests. Out of 34 matches played between the two sides, KKR lead narrowly with 18 wins compared to DC’s 15. One match ended in a tie. Their last face-off was exactly a year ago on April 29, 2024, adding an extra layer of symmetry to this year’s contest.

What’s at Stake?

For Delhi, a win could make them table toppers depending on other results, and inject vital momentum as the league phase nears its conclusion. For KKR, anything less than a win could be a death knell for their season, putting the defending champions on the verge of an early exit.

As the IPL caravan rolls into its final stretch, Tuesday’s fixture promises not just a battle for two points but a defining moment in IPL 2025. The stakes are high, the pressure is mounting, and cricket fans can expect a thriller under the lights in Delhi.