IPL 2025: KL Rahul’s Record Ton Lifts DC to 199/3 Against Gujarat Titans

KL Rahul delivered a masterclass in T20 batting as he powered Delhi Capitals to a commanding total of 199/3 in their IPL 2025 clash against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

The star Indian batter remained unbeaten on 112 off just 65 balls, laced with 14 boundaries and 4 towering sixes, anchoring the innings from the early loss of a wicket. His knock not only dazzled the Delhi crowd but also carved a place in the record books—Rahul surpassed Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to reach 8000 T20 runs, achieving the milestone in fewer innings than the former Indian skipper.

After Delhi Capitals were jolted early at 16/1 in 3.2 overs, Rahul found a dependable partner in Abishek Porel, who chipped in with a brisk 30 off 19 deliveries. The duo stitched together a crucial 90-run stand for the second wicket, stabilising the innings and setting the platform for a strong finish.

On the bowling front, Gujarat Titans had little success containing the flow of runs. Arshad Khan emerged as the most economical, taking one wicket, while Prasidh Krishna and R Sai Kishore also picked up a wicket each but leaked runs in the process.

Rahul's exceptional innings not only placed Delhi Capitals in a strong position but also underlined his dominance as one of India’s premier T20 batters.