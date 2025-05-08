IPL 2025 Match Between Punjab Kings & Delhi Capitals Called Off

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 fixture between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala was officially called off on Thursday evening after a sudden floodlight failure halted play during the second innings.

Advertisment

The disruption occurred in the 11th over of Delhi Capitals’ chase, when three of the stadium’s floodlight towers went dark. Despite efforts to restore power, play could not resume, leading to the match’s abandonment. IPL Governing Council chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed the decision to Sportstar. Earlier in the evening, the match had already experienced a delay of one hour due to rain.

The abandonment comes against the backdrop of rising military tensions between India and Pakistan, which have dominated headlines over the past 48 hours. Social media was abuzz with reports of drone activity and explosions in Jammu around the same time the match was underway.

On Wednesday, India launched precision strikes on nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The airstrikes targeted key terror hubs, including Bahawalpur, believed to be a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) stronghold, and Muridke, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In response, Pakistan reportedly attempted retaliatory strikes on Thursday, aiming at Indian military installations in Adampur, Bhatinda, and Chandigarh. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that these attacks were thwarted by India's air defence systems.

Amid this heightened tension, the IPL authorities have also shifted the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match from Dharamsala to Ahmedabad as a precautionary measure.