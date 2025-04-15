IPL 2025: MS-terclass! Dhoni’s Late Brilliance Powers CSK Past LSG

In a match that will long be etched in the annals of IPL folklore, Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) talismanic captain MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a masterclass in finishing, guiding his side to a sensational last-over victory against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a nerve-jangling IPL 2025 contest.

Walking in with 56 required off 30 balls on a tricky surface at the Ekana Stadium, the 43-year-old Dhoni showcased vintage composure and flair, smashing a stunning 26 off just 11 deliveries—including four crisp boundaries and a trademark six—to steer CSK to their second win of the season. His finishing touch, ably supported by Shivam Dube, helped the men in yellow clinch the chase with three balls to spare.

Rishabh Pant Stands Tall for LSG

Earlier in the evening, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant produced a captain’s knock under pressure, anchoring his side to a competitive total of 166/7. Walking in amid a top-order collapse, Pant's 63 off 49 balls was a display of calculated aggression and resilience. His innings featured a jaw-dropping reverse scoop for six and a one-handed maximum, as he single-handedly ensured his side had something to bowl at. The lack of support from Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and others, however, kept LSG from breaching the 170-mark.

Jadeja (2/24) and Noor Ahmad (0/13) were clinical for CSK, while debutant Anshul Kamboj impressed with the key dismissal of Pooran via DRS—a move initiated by Dhoni behind the stumps, who was electric throughout the innings.

CSK’s Flying Start and Middle-Over Slump

In response, CSK got off to a blistering start, thanks to a fearless Shaik Rasheed on IPL debut. The 20-year-old opener dazzled with elegant strokes, racing away to multiple boundaries and stitching a rapid 50-run partnership with Rachin Ravindra inside five overs.

However, the middle overs saw a dramatic collapse. Ravi Bishnoi (3/24), Digvesh Rathi, and Aiden Markram applied the chokehold with disciplined spin bowling, exploiting the sluggish surface. The dismissals of Ravindra, Tripathi, and Jadeja threw the chase into disarray, with CSK slipping to 5-down and the required run rate climbing past 11 an over.

The Dhoni Show: Calm, Calculated, Clinical

Enter MS Dhoni—back at the helm as CSK skipper and stepping into a scenario tailor-made for his legendary composure. With every delivery, the noise in the Ekana Stadium crescendoed, as Dhoni delivered an exhibition of precision hitting. A one-handed six over mid-wicket, a slash through third man, and a brutal whip through mid-wicket—each stroke oozed authority.

Shardul Thakur’s wide deliveries and full tosses were clinically punished, while Avesh Khan’s attempted wide yorkers were dissected with surgical precision. A tough chance dropped by Bishnoi and a costly no-ball only tilted the scales further in CSK's favour. Shivam Dube then sealed the deal with a glorious cover drive, capping off an unforgettable night.

Tactical Brilliance and Bold Selections

CSK's victory was as much a triumph of tactical execution as it was of individual brilliance. Dhoni's decision to bring in debutants Shaik Rasheed and Jamie Overton, while benching veterans like Devon Conway and R Ashwin, spoke volumes about CSK's intent to build with flair and freshness. Dhoni’s use of the Impact Player, his glovework, and the trust placed in his bowlers—particularly Noor and Pathirana—were all spot-on.

For LSG, Pant’s brilliance was undermined by sloppy fielding and a few tactical misfires. The dropped catch of Dhoni, the no-ball by Shardul, and the underuse of Bishnoi at critical junctures all contributed to the unraveling of a game that was firmly in their grasp.

A Night to Remember

For cricket fans, this was a vintage Dhoni special—fusing the legend of the past with the pulse of the present. It was a night where age was just a number, where belief trumped pressure, and where MS Dhoni once again proved why he is one of the greatest finishers the game has ever seen.

As CSK march forward in IPL 2025, one thing is certain—the spark is back, and with Dhoni leading the charge once more, the roar of the lions is only going to get louder.