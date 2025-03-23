SRH Smash RR by 44 Runs to Kick Off IPL Campaign in Style

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made an impressive start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a dominant 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Ishan Kishan delivered a sensational century on his SRH debut, supported by vital contributions from Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, and Abhishek Sharma, as they set a massive total of 286/6—just one run shy of the IPL record.

Advertisment

In response, RR lost key wickets early, including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Nitish Rana, within the powerplay. While Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel fought back with half-centuries, their efforts fell short of securing a win for the Royals.

Ishan Kishan stole the show with a breathtaking 45-ball century, helping SRH demolish RR and post an intimidating total of 286/6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in their IPL 2025 opener.

For RR’s stand-in skippe Riyan Parag, winning the toss and opting to bowl turned into a nightmare. His bowlers had no answers as Hyderabad turned the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium into their personal batting playground!

Opting to bowl first, RR faced instant regret as SRH’s top order unleashed mayhem. Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 24 off 11 set the tone before Travis Head (67 off 31) and Kishan took the attack to the next level. Kishan’s unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls*—laced with 10 boundaries and six monstrous sixes—sent the crowd into a frenzy!

The carnage didn’t stop there. Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) piled on the punishment, ensuring SRH recorded the second-highest total in IPL history!