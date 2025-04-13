IPL 2025: Power-Packed Tilak Lifts MI to 205/5 vs Delhi Capitals

A resolute half-century from Tilak Varma powered Mumbai Indians (MI) to an imposing total of 205 for 5 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The visitors, led by Hardik Pandya, posted their highest score of the season, bolstered by aggressive batting and timely cameos despite a late fightback from the DC bowlers.

Advertisment

Opting to bowl first on a fresh Kotla track, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel aimed to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the pitch's behaviour. However, MI openers got off to a steady start, with Ryan Rickelton taking charge early. Rickelton’s fluent 41 off 25 balls provided the initial impetus, including a stunning six off Mukesh Kumar and elegant boundaries against Mitchell Starc, who endured a torrid time with the new ball, conceding 30 runs from his first two overs.

Tilak Varma, who walked in after Rickelton’s dismissal, anchored the innings with a composed yet attacking knock. His 59 off 33 balls was laced with six fours and two sixes. Displaying excellent shot selection and temperament, Varma built crucial partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) and later with Naman Dhir, who added the finishing touches with an unbeaten cameo.

The turning point came in the 14th over, where Varma showcased his intent by dispatching Mohit Sharma for a six over long-on, later racing to his fifty amidst a strong review that overturned an LBW decision in his favour. However, his knock ended in the penultimate over when he mistimed a slog-sweep off Mukesh Kumar, departing to a well-judged catch at deep mid-wicket.

Despite losing momentum briefly—losing Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya within the span of seven balls—Mumbai recovered thanks to late-order aggression. Naman Dhir's audacious six off Mohit Sharma and the 11-run final over from Mukesh Kumar ensured MI crossed the 200-run mark.

Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav stood out with a brilliant spell of 2 for 23 on a flat pitch, removing key batters Rickelton and Suryakumar. Vipraj Nigam also impressed with figures of 2 for 41, pegging back MI during the middle overs.

The match saw a moment of concern when Ashutosh Sharma and Mukesh Kumar collided while attempting a catch inside the circle. Both players had to leave the field after receiving medical attention.

Speaking at the toss, Delhi skipper Axar Patel emphasized the need for bravery and strategic execution despite recent inconsistencies. On the other hand, Hardik Pandya expressed confidence in his squad, noting that conversations in the dressing room revolved around correcting mistakes rather than panic.

With a target of 206, Delhi Capitals will now need a strong start and a disciplined batting performance to challenge a potent MI bowling attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, and Deepak Chahar.

As the season gains momentum, MI’s performance tonight signals a resurgence, while DC will look to make the most of their first home game at the Kotla in IPL 2025.