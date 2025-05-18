IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Survive Late Onslaught to Stun Royals by 10 Runs

Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh scripted a stunning turnaround, while Harpreet Brar’s crafty spell sealed the deal, as Punjab Kings edged past Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs in a pulsating high-scoring IPL encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. The win keeps PBKS firmly in the playoff hunt and etches their name in IPL record books.

After being rocked early at 34/3, Wadhera (70 off 37) and Shashank Singh (59 off 30)* launched a ferocious counterattack that lifted PBKS to a commanding 219/5, the highest-ever IPL total at Jaipur and the highest by any team after being three down for under 35.

Sent into bat, Punjab’s innings began in tatters. Tushar Deshpande struck twice in the fourth over, removing Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh in quick succession. Mitchell Owen fell for a duck, and the Royals sensed blood. But Wadhera turned the tide, smashing 5 fours and 5 sixes in an exhilarating knock. He stitched a crucial 67-run stand with skipper Shreyas Iyer (30 off 25) before partnering with Shashank for a brisk 58-run stand.

In the final overs, Shashank turned enforcer, bludgeoning 34 runs in the last two overs alongside Azmatullah Omarzai (21* off 9). PBKS ransacked 16 runs off Kwena Maphaka and 18 off Fazalhaq Farooqi to breach the 200-mark with authority.

PBKS Sets New IPL Landmarks

Punjab Kings’ total of 219/5 broke two significant records:

Highest IPL total after being 3 down for under 35:

219/5 – PBKS vs RR, Jaipur, 2025

213/9 – LSG vs RCB, 2023

211/9 – DC vs LSG, 2025

Highest IPL total in Jaipur:

219/5 – PBKS vs RR, 2025

217/2 – MI vs RR, 2025

214/2 – RR vs SRH, 2023

Jaiswal, Jurel Fight in Vain as Brar Strikes Thrice

Chasing 220, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 25) and 14-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi (40 off 15) tore into the new ball attack, amassing 76 in just 4.5 overs. But Harpreet Brar (3/22) turned the game on its head, dismissing both openers and later removing Riyan Parag, triggering a middle-order collapse.

Despite a valiant 53-run knock by Dhruv Jurel, who kept RR in the chase with late fireworks, the Punjab bowling unit held its nerve. Marco Jansen (2 wickets) delivered a double blow in the penultimate over, removing Jurel and Hasaranga in consecutive deliveries to crush RR’s hopes. RR eventually finished at 209/7, falling agonisingly short.

Turning Point: Brar’s Sunglass Celebration and Crucial Triple Blow

Brar’s dismissal of Parag was the emotional turning point. After dismantling the stumps with a flighted gem, the left-arm spinner celebrated with Arshdeep Singh sliding sunglasses on him — a moment that fired up the PBKS camp and silenced the Jaipur crowd.

Captaincy Twist and PBKS Spirit

With Shreyas Iyer off the field due to injury, Shashank Singh stepped in as the stand-in captain during the chase. The leadership shuffle didn’t deter Punjab, who played with discipline and urgency — traits that now make them serious playoff contenders.

PBKS’ thrilling win over a strong Royals side not only boosts their playoff prospects but sends a loud message — this Kings outfit is no pushover. With momentum on their side and players peaking at the right time, Punjab may just be hitting their IPL 2025 stride.