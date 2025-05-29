IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Take on Royal Challengers in Qualifier 1

The stage is set for a high-stakes showdown as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. With a place in the final up for grabs, expect fireworks when two of the tournament’s most consistent sides this season collide on Thursday evening.

Punjab Kings Eye First Final Since 2014 Under Shreyas Iyer’s Inspired Leadership

PBKS have enjoyed a dream run in 2025, storming into the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. In his debut season as captain, Shreyas Iyer has turned the team’s fortunes around dramatically, guiding them to nine wins in the league stage. A rain-washed game left them with 19 points, securing the top spot and direct entry into Qualifier 1.

Their final league game was a statement of intent — a dominant seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in Jaipur that underscored their form heading into the knockouts. With both batting and bowling clicking in tandem, PBKS look more balanced than ever before.

RCB Aim to Capitalize on Momentum, Break Playoff Jinx

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the 2025 season marks a turnaround of their own. Finishing second on the points table — their best league-stage result since 2016 — RCB have matched PBKS stride for stride with nine wins and four defeats. The only separator: a slightly inferior net run rate.

RCB are coming off a record-breaking chase against Lucknow Super Giants, where they mowed down a mammoth 228 — their highest successful chase in IPL history. Rajat Patidar’s form, coupled with Virat Kohli’s resurgence, has powered their batting to explosive levels.

Kohli, Hazlewood in Spotlight as X-Factors

Virat Kohli has once again been the heartbeat of RCB’s campaign. With 602 runs from 13 innings at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate close to 148, the former India skipper is playing with renewed aggression. Eight half-centuries and a newfound willingness to attack from ball one make him a dangerous proposition at the top.

On the bowling front, RCB are expected to welcome back their pace spearhead, Josh Hazlewood, who missed the last few games due to injury. With 18 wickets in just 10 matches, Hazlewood's return could be crucial — especially given how vulnerable RCB’s bowling has looked in his absence.

Pitch Report: High-Scoring Surface With First-Innings Advantage

The Mullanpur surface has evolved into a high-scoring venue, especially this season. With an average first-innings score of 183 across four games in IPL 2025 — and three of those being won by the side batting first — setting a target might be the smarter move. The pitch tends to get slower, which could challenge incoming batters. Expect teams to bank on well-set batters to make it count.

Head-to-Head: PBKS Hold Narrow Edge

Out of the 35 matches played between the two sides, PBKS lead the tally with 18 wins compared to RCB’s 17. In the league phase, the teams traded blows — PBKS clinched victory in Bengaluru, while RCB returned the favour in Mullanpur. With the rivalry finely poised, this knockout encounter adds yet another layer to their gripping narrative.

Predicted XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak.

Impact Player: Prabhsimran Singh

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Tim David/Tim Seifert, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood/Nuwan Thushara, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player: Rajat Patidar

What’s at Stake?

A direct ticket to the IPL 2025 final. While the loser of this clash gets another shot in Qualifier 2, both sides will be desperate to avoid that detour. With form, firepower, and flair on both sides, cricket fans are in for a blockbuster at Mullanpur.

Stay tuned. This one’s going to be a thriller.