IPL 2025: Rahul Returns to Lucknow in High-Stakes Clash vs LSG

In the volatile world of the IPL, fortunes can change in a single night. For KL Rahul, that night came against Sunrisers Hyderabad last season. Until then, things were steady—if not spectacular—for the Lucknow Super Giants under his leadership. But in just 9.4 overs, LSG were dismantled, and the public dressing-down from franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka became a defining image of their season. From that moment, the relationship fractured, and the road back was sealed off.

Now, Rahul returns to Lucknow, donning the Delhi Capitals jersey. Their earlier face-off was postponed for him due to personal joy—the birth of his child—but the narrative has only intensified since. This season has seen a spate of former players haunting their old franchises, and Rahul has already had his turn, crafting a superb 93-run match-winning knock against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Tuesday night presents another opportunity for him to make a statement—and there’s no doubt he’ll be motivated to do just that.

LSG’s New Era Under Pant

In Rahul's absence, LSG turned to Rishabh Pant to steer the ship. The decision raised eyebrows, and Pant's form hasn't helped—only 106 runs in seven innings. Yet, somehow, LSG are defying expectations. Despite an injury-ridden bowling lineup and a poor start to the season against Delhi Capitals, they have bounced back to win five of their last seven matches, including four thrillers. A win at home on Tuesday would catapult them above DC and into the No. 2 spot on the points table.

Form Guide:

LSG: WLWWW

DC: LWLWW

Key Players in Focus: Abdul Samad and Mitchell Starc

In a side dominated by big names, it’s Abdul Samad who’s been the silent assassin for LSG. Operating in the lower middle order, Samad has smashed 111 runs at a staggering strike rate of 222. His most recent fireworks included four sixes off Sandeep Sharma in the final over, sealing a dramatic finish. Earlier, he had taken down Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, and Adam Zampa with equal ease. While the spotlight often remains fixed on the top order and Pant, it is Samad who has delivered crucial punches from the shadows.

Conversely, Mitchell Starc has had a topsy-turvy season. After a blazing start with eight wickets in his first two games, the Australian speedster has managed just two wickets in his next five. Yet, signs of resurgence emerged when his reverse-swinging yorkers pushed Rajasthan Royals into a tie, setting the stage for a Super Over victory for DC.

Team News: Will Mayank Yadav Finally Return?

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav was available as an Impact Substitute in LSG’s previous game but wasn’t called upon after early top-order collapses. Tuesday might just see his long-awaited return, bolstering LSG’s attack.

Probable XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav/Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals:

Abishek Porel, Faf du Plessis/Donovan Ferreira/Sameer Rizvi, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Faf du Plessis, currently recovering from injury, was seen in the nets. His inclusion, however, remains uncertain.

Pitch Report and Conditions

The red-soil surface at Ekana Stadium will be under the scanner again. The last time LSG played on this pitch, they suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings. The conditions were so skewed that LSG mentor Zaheer Khan remarked with frustration that “it looked like a Punjab curator out here.”

Stats and Matchups: Pooran vs Kuldeep

Nicholas Pooran tops the season’s strike-rate charts with a blistering 205.58, while Rishabh Pant languishes at the bottom among regulars, striking at just 98.14. Yet, Pooran has a glaring weakness—Kuldeep Yadav. The wristspinner has dismissed him five times in T20s, conceding only 74 runs in 70 balls.

DC's top seven have been a collective force this season, each boasting a strike rate above 147. However, they’ve shuffled their opening pair four times—the most among all teams—and average only 21.28 for the first wicket, the lowest of the lot.

The Battle of the Rising Stars

Watch out for Digvesh Rathi (LSG) and Vipraj Nigam (DC), two young Indian talents making waves this IPL. Rathi has nine wickets at an average of 26.44, while Nigam isn’t far behind with seven at 27. On a spinner-friendly surface, one of these two could be the game-changer.

High Stakes in Lucknow

This isn’t just a game—it’s a personal battle, a team on the rise against a captain looking to reclaim respect, and a clash that could reshape the top of the table. As KL Rahul walks out at the Ekana Stadium once again, there will be tension, there will be drama—and perhaps, a measure of redemption.