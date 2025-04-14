IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant’s Solo Brilliance Lifts LSG to 166 Against CSK

Rishabh Pant produced a spectacular knock to guide Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to a competitive total of 166 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a high-octane IPL 2025 clash. Pant, who has been under scrutiny for form throughout the season, finally came to life with a magnificent 63 off 49 deliveries, showcasing grit, flair, and calculated aggression. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Pant held one end, single-handedly taking LSG to a fighting score.

It was an early jolt for LSG as CSK’s Khaleel Ahmed dismissed Aiden Markram in the first over with a sharp outswinger, brilliantly caught by Rahul Tripathi in a full-length dive, reminiscent of Kapil Dev’s iconic World Cup catch in 1983. Mitchell Marsh, returning to the XI, attempted to steady the innings with some clean hitting, smashing a six over long-off and a boundary through square-leg. However, just as Marsh was settling in, Ravindra Jadeja removed him with a smart delivery that beat the bat, disturbing the stumps.

Nicholas Pooran’s much-awaited showdown with Noor Ahmad never materialized as the Afghan spinner maintained a tight line, conceding just 13 runs in his quota. Pooran, meanwhile, fell early for 8, trapped LBW by Anshul Kamboj following a successful DRS review initiated by MS Dhoni. This left LSG struggling, with the onus falling on Pant and the young Ayush Badoni.

Pant, who came in with his side reeling, took his time initially before launching into the attack. In one of the highlights of the innings, he executed a sensational reverse scoop for six and later stunned the crowd with a one-handed maximum and a helicopter shot over mid-wicket. He brought up his first fifty of the season for LSG in 42 balls, his second-slowest in IPL history, before switching gears masterfully towards the death overs.

Badoni, riding a wave of fortune, survived an LBW and a caught-behind appeal due to a gloved ball and a no-ball, respectively. He made the most of the reprieves, hammering two sixes—one over extra cover and another over fine-leg. However, Jadeja finally got the better of him, stumping him with Dhoni’s lightning-fast glovework.

Abdul Samad provided the late flourish, striking a six off Pathirana and another off Khaleel, while Pant continued his late assault. One particularly dramatic moment came when MS Dhoni attempted to stump Pant by dismantling the bails while the batter’s bat hovered mid-air. The replay, however, showed Pant was safe. Moments later, in an act of genius, Dhoni threw down the stumps with a direct hit while Pant attempted a risky single on a wide delivery, but Pant survived again due to a dropped catch by debutant Shaik Rasheed.

Eventually, Pathirana had the last laugh, dismissing Pant with a slower ball that was sliced high in the air and caught by Rasheed. The Sri Lankan pacer ended with a wicket off his final delivery, having also bowled a commendable final over despite a minor ankle concern. Applause from Dhoni capped off CSK’s strong bowling effort.

CSK made bold selection calls before the match, dropping senior pros Devon Conway and R Ashwin in favour of debutant Shaik Rasheed and all-rounder Jamie Overton. Dhoni, winning the toss for the first time this season, opted to bowl first, hoping to exploit home conditions. Shivam Dube is expected to be introduced as an Impact Player during the chase, while Ravi Bishnoi is likely to bolster LSG’s bowling attack.

In a battle billed as Orange Cap leader Nicholas Pooran versus Purple Cap holder Noor Ahmad, it was Noor who emerged unscathed, while the real fireworks came from Rishabh Pant. With 166 on the board, LSG now depend on their bowling unit to defend the total against a strong CSK batting line-up led by Dhoni, who has already made his mark with game-changing moments behind the stumps.