IPL 2025: Royals Aim to End Losing Streak Against Confident LSG

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season approaches its midpoint, Match 36 brings a high-stakes encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. With both teams having played seven matches each, the contest promises to be a crucial juncture in their respective campaigns.

Royals Look to Reclaim Momentum

Rajasthan Royals find themselves in unfamiliar territory, having suffered three consecutive defeats. Their most recent outing ended in heartbreak, as they fell short in a Super Over thriller against Delhi Capitals. The Sanju Samson-led side, which began the season on a strong note, will now be desperate to bounce back and rediscover their winning rhythm. With pressure mounting, tonight’s clash offers an opportunity for RR to reassert themselves as title contenders.

Super Giants Seek to Rebuild After CSK Setback

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have shown promising form with three straight wins earlier in the tournament. However, a narrow loss to Chennai Super Kings in their previous fixture exposed lapses during key phases of the match. Under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, LSG will be eager to put that disappointment behind and return to winning ways in Jaipur.

Pitch and Conditions

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has historically favoured the chasing side, with 37 of the 58 IPL matches played here won by the team batting second. Considering the recent form and nature of the surface, winning the toss and opting to bowl first would be a tactically sound decision.

Head-to-Head

In the five previous encounters between the two sides, Rajasthan Royals hold a commanding 4-1 advantage over Lucknow. The first-ever clash dates back to April 2022, while their most recent meeting occurred in April 2024. RR’s dominance in this head-to-head battle gives them a psychological edge heading into tonight’s match.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi

Impact Player: Ravi Bishnoi

Players to Watch

Nicholas Pooran is expected to be LSG’s key man with the bat. Despite a rare failure in the previous match, the southpaw has four half-centuries this season and remains one of the most explosive finishers in the tournament.

For Rajasthan, Wanindu Hasaranga will be under the spotlight. Although his performances have been modest since his standout 4/35 against CSK, his experience and variations could prove decisive on the Jaipur surface.

What’s at Stake

With both teams eyeing a spot in the top four, the outcome of this match could have significant implications for the points table. For RR, a win is critical to halt their slide, while LSG will be hoping to capitalize on Rajasthan's wobble and build momentum heading into the second half of the league stage.

The stage is set for a fiercely contested battle in the Pink City — and only one team will emerge with their campaign truly back on track.