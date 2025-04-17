IPL 2025: Run-Fest Expected as MI Host SRH at Wankhede

A high-octane clash awaits fans at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday as Mumbai Indians gear up to host Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match No. 33 of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both sides enter the encounter with two wins and four losses from six matches and will be desperate to strengthen their positions in the standings.

Advertisment

Mumbai Indians come into this fixture riding on the back of a much-needed victory over Delhi Capitals. In what was a high-scoring thriller, MI held their nerve in the final overs to seal a 12-run win after posting a daunting 206-run target. Delhi looked firmly in control at 119/1 in the 11th over, but MI’s bowlers staged a remarkable comeback to bowl out the Capitals for 193. Karn Sharma, making his first appearance of the season, emerged as the hero with a decisive three-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad arrive in Mumbai with renewed confidence, having snapped a four-match losing streak in emphatic fashion. In a game that redefined chasing standards, the Orange Army overhauled a mammoth 246-run target against Punjab Kings with eight wickets and nine balls to spare. Abhishek Sharma was the architect of the chase, hammering a stunning 141 off 55 balls, laced with 14 fours and 10 sixes — a knock that has firmly placed him among the frontrunners for the IPL 2025 Orange Cap.

While both teams share identical win-loss records, Mumbai holds a slight edge in terms of net run rate and momentum. Historically, too, MI enjoy a narrow advantage in this rivalry, having won 13 of the 23 matches played between the two sides.

Wankhede Stadium: A Batting Paradise with Early Challenges

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium promises another batting feast, as evidenced by the 398 runs scored during MI’s previous outing against Delhi. However, batters will need to negotiate the initial swing and seam movement under lights. With both sides stacked with aggressive stroke-makers, another high-scoring contest seems inevitable.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH):

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Abhinav Manohar

Players to Watch

Abhishek Sharma – The X-Factor with the Bat

Fresh off a breathtaking century, the southpaw remains SRH’s most potent weapon at the top. While his approach is inherently high-risk, Abhishek's ability to single-handedly dismantle bowling attacks makes him a serious threat. Mumbai’s bowlers will be targeting his early dismissal to neutralise SRH’s momentum.

Harshal Patel – Master of the Middle Overs

Despite conceding runs, Harshal Patel continues to be a wicket-taker. His four-wicket haul in the previous match underlines his knack for breaking partnerships at crucial junctures. His variations and tactical nous will be vital on a pitch known for its run-scoring.

The Bigger Picture

For both MI and SRH, the stakes are high. A win on Thursday not only keeps playoff hopes alive but also injects momentum into campaigns that have thus far been inconsistent. As the tournament inches closer to its halfway mark, every point gained could prove pivotal in the race to the top four.

At Wankhede, amidst roaring crowds and under the Mumbai lights, expect nothing less than fireworks.