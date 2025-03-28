IPL 2025: Tim David’s Hat-Trick of Sixes Lifts RCB to 196/7 Against CSK

In a high-octane clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a competitive total of 196/7 in their IPL 2025 encounter against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Rajat Patidar led RCB’s batting charge with a quickfire 51 off 32 deliveries, anchoring the innings with crucial contributions from Philip Salt (32 off 16) and Devdutt Padikkal (27 off 14).

Despite a relatively sedate knock from Virat Kohli, who managed 31 off 30 balls, RCB’s innings gained momentum in the latter half. Tim David provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 22 off just eight balls, including a sensational hat-trick of sixes in the last over bowled by Sam Curran.

On the bowling front, CSK’s Noor Ahmad was the standout performer, claiming three wickets for 36 runs. Matheesha Pathirana also impressed with two crucial scalps, helping CSK restrict RCB from breaching the 200-run mark. Earlier in the evening, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first, aiming to exploit the home conditions.

With a strong total on the board, RCB will now look to defend their score against CSK’s formidable batting lineup in what promises to be an enthralling second innings.