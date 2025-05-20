IPL 2025: Wooden Spoon at Stake as CSK Take on RR in Delhi

It’s not the grand stage Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) envisioned for themselves at the start of IPL 2025, but as they meet at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, pride, survival—and a distant dream of resurgence—are on the line.

Advertisment

Originally slated for Chennai, the fixture’s venue change to Delhi has triggered inevitable whispers: Was that win against Kolkata Knight Riders the last time MS Dhoni played at Chepauk? No confirmation yet, but the question looms large as CSK prepare for a rare bottom-table clash.

Battle for Bottom: RR’s Last Shot at Respect

With both sides languishing at the foot of the points table, Tuesday’s face-off is about avoiding the ignominy of finishing last. For Rajasthan Royals, it’s a make-or-break moment—lose, and they’ll crash to the bottom for just the second time in their IPL history (the last being in 2020). It’s been a season of narrow losses and missed moments for the Royals, and this final outing offers one last chance to walk away with heads held slightly higher.

Youth Over Legacy: Glimpses of a Brighter Tomorrow

Despite dismal campaigns, both franchises have stumbled upon future building blocks. CSK’s Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis have brought flair, while Noor Ahmad’s stunning run—20 wickets at an average of 17.25—has been a revelation. The 20-year-old wristspinner is now second on the season’s wicket charts, and a shining beacon for a CSK in transition.

Rajasthan too, have found hope in youth. Riyan Parag, who stepped in as stand-in captain during Sanju Samson’s injury layoff, is on the cusp of breaching the 400-run mark for the second consecutive season. At 23, with a T20I debut under his belt, Parag could be pushing for a spot in next year’s home T20 World Cup squad.

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi has caught the eye at the top of the order, while 14-year-old South African Lhuan-dre Pretorius may yet get his maiden outing in pink.

Big Names, Big Letdowns

Not all stories have been hopeful. Wanindu Hasaranga, among the most lethal T20 bowlers globally, has seen his average balloon to 34.40 with just ten wickets in the bank. CSK’s veteran R Ashwin has fared even worse—five wickets in eight games at a grim 48.40 average, his least productive IPL season since debuting in 2009.

Pitch Watch: Runs Galore?

Delhi has seen runs rain down this season—teams batting first have averaged 192, with even 200 proving chaseable, as Gujarat Titans showed by mowing down Delhi Capitals with ten wickets in hand on Sunday. Tuesday’s match is set for a sweltering evening with short boundaries and potential dew—expect fireworks.

Stats That Sting

CSK and RR are neck-and-neck in their head-to-head record: CSK lead 16-15 over 31 matches.

CSK’s top order has been the league’s worst, averaging 23.68 at a strike rate of 140.74.

RR’s bowlers have the poorest average (44.84) and economy (10.02) of any team in IPL 2025.

Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Tuesday’s game won’t alter the playoff picture, but for CSK and RR, it’s about something more enduring: renewal, rebuilding, and redemption. Amid the ruins of this season lie sparks of potential—and for one team, a final escape from the basement.