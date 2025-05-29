IPL Qualifier 1: RCB’s Lethal Bowling Bundles PBKS for 101

In a dominant display of bowling prowess, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) crushed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by bowling them out for a mere 101 runs in the IPL Qualifier 1 clash on Thursday. RCB’s disciplined attack, spearheaded by Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, and Yash Dayal, left Punjab Kings struggling throughout their innings, setting the stage for a commanding chase.

From the outset, RCB’s bowlers set the tone with relentless pressure. Hazlewood made early inroads, dismissing Priyansh Arya cheaply and then sending back Prabhsimran Singh, who showed flashes of resistance but fell for 18 off 10 balls. The Australian pacer continued his assault by removing Shreyas Iyer and Josh Inglis, leaving PBKS reeling at 50 for 5 inside just over six overs.

Spin bowler Suyash Sharma then took over, dismantling Punjab’s middle and lower order with well-disguised googlies. He trapped impact substitute Musheer Khan LBW and cleaned up Marcus Stoinis, who had briefly offered hope with a towering six. Suyash’s brilliant spell left Punjab Kings struggling for stability, as wickets fell regularly.

Yash Dayal complemented the attack with two crucial wickets while maintaining tight control, finishing with figures of 2 for 26. Josh Hazlewood was equally impressive, taking 3 wickets for 21 runs, as RCB dominated the powerplay and maintained pressure throughout the innings.

Romario Shepherd also contributed by dismissing Harpreet Brar, who was caught playing a defensive shot. The final blow came when Hazlewood caught Azmatullah Omarzai behind the stumps, ending Punjab Kings’ innings at a paltry 101 runs.

Punjab Kings’ batting collapse was marked by the loss of 7 wickets for just 30 runs after a promising start. Their inability to build partnerships under pressure proved costly against a disciplined RCB bowling unit.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss was vindicated as his team executed their plan to perfection. With Punjab Kings’ batting lineup exposed, RCB now look set for a comfortable chase as they seek to secure their place in the IPL final.

Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson.