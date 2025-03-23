Kishan’s 45-Ball Blitzkrieg! SRH Posts Mammoth 286/6 vs RR

Ishan Kishan marked his SRH debut with a jaw-dropping 45-ball century, as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) demolished Rajasthan Royals (RR) to post a colossal 286/6 in their IPL 2025 opener at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH Batting Blitz: A Nightmare for RR’s Bowlers

Opting to bowl first, RR faced instant regret as SRH’s top order unleashed mayhem. Abhishek Sharma’s fiery 24 off 11 set the tone before Travis Head (67 off 31) and Kishan took the attack to the next level. Kishan’s unbeaten 106 off just 47 balls*—laced with 10 boundaries and six monstrous sixes—sent the crowd into a frenzy!

The carnage didn’t stop there. Heinrich Klaasen (34 off 14) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) piled on the punishment, ensuring SRH recorded the second-highest total in IPL history!

Jofra Archer’s Horror Spell – Most Expensive in IPL History!

RR’s bowlers had a forgettable night, with Jofra Archer leaking 76 runs—the most expensive spell in IPL history! Maheesh Theekshana grabbed two wickets but bled 52 runs, while Sandeep Sharma and Tushar Deshpande had little impact.

RR's Mission Impossible?

With 287 to chase, RR faces a mountain to climb. Their regular skipper Sanju Samson, recovering from a finger injury, will bat as an impact player—his performance could be the key to an improbable chase.

Can RR script a historic comeback, or will SRH’s batting masterclass prove too much? Buckle up for a high-voltage second innings!