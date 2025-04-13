Kohli, Salt Power RCB to Emphatic 9-Wicket Win Over Rajasthan Royals

In a commanding display of power-packed batting, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cruised to a resounding nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a competitive target of 174, RCB overhauled the score in just 17.3 overs, thanks to scintillating half-centuries from Phil Salt and Virat Kohli.

RCB’s openers turned on the heat early in the chase. England’s Phil Salt led the charge with a blistering 65 off just 33 deliveries — his first half-century of the season — while the ever-reliable Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a classy unbeaten 62 off 41 balls. Devdutt Padikkal applied the finishing touches, scoring a fluent 40* as Bengaluru romped home with 15 balls to spare.

Earlier, RR posted 173/4 after being put in to bat, with Yashasvi Jaiswal crafting a sublime 75 off 46 balls — the highest individual score for the franchise this season. However, the effort was undermined by an underwhelming fielding performance and a listless bowling display that failed to challenge the RCB top order.

Salt, Kohli Make Light Work of the Chase

RCB got off to a flying start in their pursuit of 174, reaching 65 without loss in the powerplay. Phil Salt, dropped twice in quick succession, made the Royals pay dearly. He tore into Jofra Archer, smashing him for boundaries and sixes with equal disdain, including a remarkable strike over deep square leg that had the crowd in awe. Salt’s 65-run blitz came at a strike rate of 197, setting the tone for the chase.

Kohli, in contrast, started cautiously but shifted gears with precision. He brought up his half-century — his third of the season — with a majestic six down the ground off Wanindu Hasaranga, before accelerating further to see his side through. With this knock, Kohli inches closer to equalling David Warner’s record of 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, standing now just one behind.

Padikkal, returning to face his former franchise, played the role of a steady finisher. He capitalised on Rajasthan’s sloppy fielding — including a dropped catch by Maheesh Theekshana — to close the match with a boundary.

Jaiswal’s Classy Knock in Vain

Rajasthan’s total of 173 was built largely around Jaiswal’s elegant 75, a knock that stood tall amid an otherwise struggling batting line-up. The left-hander mixed finesse with controlled aggression, finding the fence with ease and rotating the strike with maturity. His innings featured a well-executed ramp shot and a towering six over long-on, highlighting his range and confidence.

The rest of the batting, however, lacked fluency. Skipper Sanju Samson continued his poor run, labouring to 15 off 19 before falling to Krunal Pandya. Riyan Parag chipped in with a handy 30, and Dhruv Jurel’s quickfire 35* at the death ensured RR posted a fighting total. But it was far from enough, especially after two crucial dropped catches — one each by Kohli and Yash Dayal — allowed RR’s innings to flourish when it could have been curtailed.

RCB’s Bowling and Fielding — A Mixed Bag

RCB’s bowling was efficient in patches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with the new ball and delivered a clinical final over, conceding just seven runs and picking up Shimron Hetmyer. Josh Hazlewood also posed a consistent threat early on, but the fielding unit failed to back up the bowlers with three dropped chances, a lapse that could have proved costly on another day.

Fortunately for Bengaluru, their star-studded batting lineup ensured the lapses were inconsequential.

What This Means

With this emphatic win, RCB strengthen their position on the IPL 2025 points table, registering their fourth victory in six matches. The momentum will be crucial as they look to consolidate a playoff spot in the coming weeks.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will rue their missed opportunities in the field and a bowling attack that lacked penetration. Their campaign is now under scrutiny, especially with back-to-back defeats threatening to derail their playoff aspirations.