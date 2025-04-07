RCB’s Batting Carnage! Patidar, Kohli Tear Apart MI with 221/5

In a blockbuster IPL 2025 showdown at Wankhede, Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and put Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to bat first—a decision that quickly backfired as RCB unleashed a batting onslaught, piling up a colossal 221/5 in 20 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar’s explosive half-century and Virat Kohli’s fiery knock set the stage for a daunting chase for MI.

Kohli and Padikkal Set Wankhede Ablaze

Despite losing the toss, RCB’s intent was crystal clear from the get-go. Virat Kohli, unfazed by the early loss of Phil Salt to Trent Boult, announced his arrival with a towering six off Jasprit Bumrah’s very first ball. Devdutt Padikkal joined the party, smashing Deepak Chahar for two back-to-back sixes, propelling RCB to their highest-ever powerplay score against MI—an electrifying 73/1 in six overs.

Kohli’s vintage aggression saw him race to a 29-ball fifty, dispatching a monstrous six over mid-wicket off Vignesh Puthur. But just as he looked set for a big one, MI skipper Hardik Pandya struck gold, removing Kohli with a sharp delivery that found Naman Dhir at mid-wicket.

Captain Patidar and Jitesh Sharma’s Pyrotechnics

With Kohli gone, RCB captain Rajat Patidar took command, dismantling MI’s attack with effortless strokeplay. Racing to his fifty in just 25 balls, Patidar tore into Hardik Pandya, smashing boundaries and towering sixes with ease. His partnership with Jitesh Sharma turned into a nightmare for MI bowlers, as the duo kept the scoreboard ticking at a blistering pace.

Jitesh was merciless against Trent Boult, slashing and driving him for boundaries before sending a full toss into the stands. The real carnage came in the 18th over, where he brutalized Hardik Pandya for 23 runs, pushing RCB beyond the 220-run mark.

Bumrah’s Fightback Amid MI’s Bowling Woes

Jasprit Bumrah, returning after a three-month injury break, was the lone bright spot for MI’s bowling attack, keeping things tight and conceding just 21 runs in his first three overs. However, the rest of MI’s bowlers crumbled under RCB’s onslaught. Hardik Pandya, despite bagging two wickets, was taken apart for 45 runs in his four-over spell, while Mitchell Santner finished wicketless with an expensive 0/40.

Rickelton’s Stunning Catch Adds Late Drama

Just as RCB looked set to breach the 230-run mark, Ryan Rickelton pulled off an acrobatic diving catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar, who mistimed a ramp shot in the penultimate over. Bumrah’s precision in the final over helped MI pull things back slightly, but RCB still finished with a commanding 221/5.

MI’s Steep Climb in the Chase

With a massive 222-run target, MI’s batting lineup faces a do-or-die scenario. Rohit Sharma, back from a knee injury, will be key alongside Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma as they take on RCB’s pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood.

With RCB eyeing the top spot and MI desperate to break into the top four, the chase promises to be an absolute thriller at Wankhede!