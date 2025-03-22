RCB Opts to Bowl First in IPL 2025 Opener Against KKR

In a highly anticipated start to the IPL 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl first against the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), at Eden Gardens on Friday.

The match marks a new chapter for both teams, with significant leadership changes. RCB, under the captaincy of Rajat Patidar, aims to make a strong impact, while KKR, led by Ajinkya Rahane for the first time, enters the season with a revamped squad. Despite a fresh leadership dynamic, both teams share the goal of starting the season with a victory.

The toss was delayed due to a grand opening ceremony, heightening the excitement surrounding the match. Both teams have opted for a balanced bowling attack, with three seamers and two spinners in their playing XIs.

RCB's skipper Rajat Patidar expressed confidence in his team's bowling strength. "We have decided to bowl first. The wicket looks decent, and we will look to restrict them as early as possible. It feels amazing to lead RCB. There are some great players in the squad, and I am learning from them. The impact player rule makes team selection tricky, but we are going with three pacers," Patidar said during the toss.

On the other hand, KKR's new captain, Ajinkya Rahane, emphasized continuity despite the significant squad overhaul. "It is an honour to lead this wonderful franchise. We played good cricket last season, and we want to continue that this year. The weather is not in our control, but we are focused on playing good cricket tonight," Rahane remarked.

The match sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting IPL 2025 season, with both teams eager to make their mark.

KKR Playing XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

As the teams take the field, fans can look forward to a thrilling contest as both sides aim for a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign.