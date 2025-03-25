Riyan Parag Speaks on Royals’ Journey, Home Advantage & KKR Test

Rajasthan Royals' newly appointed captain, Riyan Parag, addressed the media ahead of his team's crucial encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium on March 26. The young cricketer, who has been part of the Royals' setup since the age of 17, expressed gratitude for the faith shown in him by the team management.

Reflecting on his journey, Parag stated, "It is a huge moment for me. From making my debut at 17 to leading the team today, the journey has been incredible. Sanju bhaiya (Sanju Samson) and Rahul sir (Rahul Dravid) have shown immense trust in me, and I am deeply grateful for this opportunity. While I have captained Assam in the past, leading an IPL team is a completely new challenge."

Speaking about the previous match, Parag acknowledged areas for improvement. "We reviewed our last game and discussed what needs to be executed better. Depending on the pitch conditions and our team combination, we aim to implement our strategies more effectively. The plans were in place, but execution is key. Our first home game here in Guwahati is something we are looking forward to, as we are familiar with the conditions and have practiced here extensively."

When asked about player retention and the changes in the squad, Parag emphasized the importance of focusing on the present. "Auction dynamics mean that not every player can be retained. Instead of dwelling on who was here before, I believe we should appreciate the fresh talent we have in the squad. Many big players across franchises have moved to different teams. Our current squad is young and full of exciting potential."

Parag also spoke about the challenges of assembling the team and integrating new members. "Everyone here is a professional. I have not faced any difficulties in bringing the team together, and both Rahul bhaiya and Sanju bhaiya have been incredibly supportive. The middle order plays a crucial role in any batting lineup, and despite the result of the last game, their performance was a positive takeaway. I hope they continue to build on that throughout the tournament."

Addressing the support from the home crowd, Parag acknowledged its significance but maintained a focused approach. "The crowd’s support is always positive, but as a player, once you step onto the field, your focus remains on the game. We have played here before and are accustomed to the conditions, which will be a bigger advantage for us than just the crowd’s presence. Ultimately, whoever plays the best cricket will emerge victorious."

On the team’s loss in Bengaluru, he noted, "Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-scoring venue, and our plans did not materialize as intended. However, we put up a strong fight, which is a positive takeaway for us."

Despite being in his home city, Parag admitted that he has had little time to enjoy the homecoming. "Whenever I come to Assam, I receive a heartfelt welcome, but at the moment, my sole focus is on our next match. My mind is occupied with strategies—how I should bat, how we should approach the game. That is my priority right now."

As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their high-voltage clash against KKR, Parag and his team will look to capitalize on home advantage and bounce back strongly from their previous defeat.