SRH vs MI Match Scales Back to Mourn Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a heartfelt display of solidarity and mourning, players of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad will wear black armbands during tonight’s Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The gesture comes in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 tourists and left several others injured.

In a departure from the league’s usual celebratory atmosphere, the match—scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM—will be conducted with subdued observance. As a mark of respect for the victims, there will be no cheerleaders or fireworks. Umpires, too, will don black armbands, and a one-minute silence will be observed prior to the start of play.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist destination located approximately 7 kilometres from Pahalgam. According to eyewitnesses, four heavily armed militants disguised in Army uniforms ambushed a group of tourists. In a disturbing act of religious targeting, the attackers reportedly demanded victims recite Islamic verses before opening fire at close range.

The assault, which took place in broad daylight at 1:30 PM, claimed the lives of 28 individuals, including two international tourists from Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. Among the Indian victims was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a Navy officer stationed in Kochi, who was on his honeymoon after marrying on April 16.

The brazen nature of the attack—despite the presence of security personnel nearby—has sparked national outrage and grief. The serene beauty of Baisaran, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and pine forests, turned into a scene of terror as innocent lives were brutally cut short.

As the nation mourns, the IPL pays its respects through tonight’s solemn tribute, uniting players, officials, and fans in remembrance of the lives lost in Pahalgam.