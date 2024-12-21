ISL: Can East Bengal Stop Jamshedpur FC’s Unlikely Winning Streak?

Jamshedpur FC will look to register their first-ever league double over East Bengal FC when they face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 21 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

The Men of Steel secured a 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture on October 5, 2024, and a repeat performance this weekend would mark the first time they achieve back-to-back shutouts against the Red & Gold Brigade in the competition.

After snapping their three-game losing streak, Jamshedpur FC has bounced back with two consecutive victories. Their recent recovery has seen them climb to 6th in the ISL standings, within the playoff spots. However, the visitors will need to maintain their form, as the competition remains tight with only slim margins separating teams on the table.

On the defensive front, Jamshedpur FC has been vulnerable, conceding the second-most goals in the ISL 2024-25 (21), just behind Kerala Blasters FC. Despite this, they have shown resilience in their recent performances, scoring five goals in their last two matches.

East Bengal FC, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their recent momentum. They have won three of their last four ISL matches, a sharp turnaround from their winless start to the season (D1 L6). A victory in this match would mark their joint-highest tally of wins (4) after 12 games in a season, matching their record from the 2023-24 campaign.

However, East Bengal FC has struggled defensively at home, conceding multiple goals in each of their last two home fixtures. If that trend continues, it will mark their longest such streak in ISL history. Jamshedpur FC will look to exploit this vulnerability, as they have found the back of the net five times in their previous two games.

Jamshedpur FC’s struggles on the road are also notable. They have failed to score in their last two away games, and a third consecutive game without a goal would mark an unwanted milestone in ISL history. The Red & Gold Brigade will aim to prevent Jamshedpur FC from breaking that streak.

Jamshedpur FC's defensive fragility has also been evident in their high number of touches conceded in their own box (26.8 per game), the most by any team this season. They have also conceded the most goals (8) from outside the box, highlighting their vulnerability to long-range strikes.

Head-to-head, East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC have faced each other nine times, with Jamshedpur winning four and East Bengal winning two. Three matches have ended in a draw, with an average of two goals scored per game in their encounters.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon has emphasized his team's attacking approach. “I consider myself an attacking coach. My idea is to create more chances than the opponent. We want to take the risk to win games,” he said ahead of the match.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil is focused on taking things one game at a time. "Our sole target right now is to get a positive result to win tomorrow. It's a very important match for us," Jamil said.

With both teams bringing a unique set of strengths and weaknesses to the table, this match promises to be an exciting contest as Jamshedpur FC seeks to complete a historic double and East Bengal FC looks to build on their recent resurgence.